1st Annual Desert Foothills Book Festival Announces Presenting Sponsors

Desert Foothills Book Festival

Additional Sponsorship Opportunities Are Available Now!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1st Annual Desert Foothills Book Festival is excited to announce The Holland Center and Desert Foothills Library as their top tier presenting sponsors. The event will take place among the picturesque foothills of Cave Creek and North Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Holland Center 34250 N 60th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85266.

The 1st Annual Event will bring diverse Arizona authors together with adults, teens, and children in a discussion and celebration of the written word. With over 40 local authors already registered, this free event will attract attendees from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, and surrounding areas.

“Our goal is to create a positive environment, promoting a passion for reading and the importance of literacy in our communities,” festival committee chair, Caren Cantrell explained. “As this is our first event, we are seeking help with expenses and would appreciate support from the business community and individuals.”

The festival offers several levels of sponsorship opportunities, with associated benefits to businesses and individuals. Interested parties can view the sponsorship opportunities on the festival’s website https://www.desertfoothillsbookfestival.com.

Proceeds from this initial event will fund “Creative Kids: Tell Me a Story—a Rousing Romp through the Literary Arts” sponsored by The Holland Center. This unique and inspiring program will help kids of all ages learn the nuances of writing, illustrating, and speaking to spark their creativity and further the art of storytelling.

For more information regarding sponsorship, please contact Stephanie Barton at stephanie@bartonbooks.com

About Desert Foothills Book Festival

The Desert Foothills Book Festival grew from the desire of a group of local authors to connect personally with book lovers and to promote an appreciation of reading and the literary arts. The Desert Foothills Book Festival is an event sponsored by The Holland Center, an Arizona 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose tax id is 86-0537424.

About The Holland Center

Formerly known as the Foothills Community Foundation, The Holland Center is a vibrant, community-oriented nonprofit organization serving the communities of North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Carefree.

About Desert Foothills Library

Founded in 1954, Desert Foothills Library is Arizona’s only nonprofit independent library. Our mission is to enrich the Desert Foothills Community by promoting literacy and advancing knowledge through library resources and programs that inspire and support lifelong learning.