Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,299 in the last 365 days.

1st Annual Desert Foothills Book Festival Announces Presenting Sponsors

Desert Foothills Book Festival

Additional Sponsorship Opportunities Are Available Now!

Our goal is to create a positive environment, promoting a passion for reading and the importance of literacy in our communities”
— Caren Cantrell

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1st Annual Desert Foothills Book Festival is excited to announce The Holland Center and Desert Foothills Library as their top tier presenting sponsors. The event will take place among the picturesque foothills of Cave Creek and North Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Holland Center 34250 N 60th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85266.

The 1st Annual Event will bring diverse Arizona authors together with adults, teens, and children in a discussion and celebration of the written word. With over 40 local authors already registered, this free event will attract attendees from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, and surrounding areas.

“Our goal is to create a positive environment, promoting a passion for reading and the importance of literacy in our communities,” festival committee chair, Caren Cantrell explained. “As this is our first event, we are seeking help with expenses and would appreciate support from the business community and individuals.”

The festival offers several levels of sponsorship opportunities, with associated benefits to businesses and individuals. Interested parties can view the sponsorship opportunities on the festival’s website https://www.desertfoothillsbookfestival.com.

Proceeds from this initial event will fund “Creative Kids: Tell Me a Story—a Rousing Romp through the Literary Arts” sponsored by The Holland Center. This unique and inspiring program will help kids of all ages learn the nuances of writing, illustrating, and speaking to spark their creativity and further the art of storytelling.

For more information regarding sponsorship, please contact Stephanie Barton at stephanie@bartonbooks.com

About Desert Foothills Book Festival
The Desert Foothills Book Festival grew from the desire of a group of local authors to connect personally with book lovers and to promote an appreciation of reading and the literary arts. The Desert Foothills Book Festival is an event sponsored by The Holland Center, an Arizona 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose tax id is 86-0537424.

About The Holland Center
Formerly known as the Foothills Community Foundation, The Holland Center is a vibrant, community-oriented nonprofit organization serving the communities of North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Carefree.

About Desert Foothills Library
Founded in 1954, Desert Foothills Library is Arizona’s only nonprofit independent library. Our mission is to enrich the Desert Foothills Community by promoting literacy and advancing knowledge through library resources and programs that inspire and support lifelong learning.

Stephanie Barton
Desert Foothills Book Festival
stephanie@bartonbooks.com

You just read:

1st Annual Desert Foothills Book Festival Announces Presenting Sponsors

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.