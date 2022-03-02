Live Cell Imaging Market Anticipated To Reach USD 3.67 Billion By 2031,Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast

Live Cell Imaging Market to surpass USD 3.67 billion by 2030 from USD 1.7 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.52% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Live Cell Imaging Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2018 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Live Cell Imaging Market grow at a CAGR of 8.52% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Due to its advantage of providing a detailed study of the cells, live-cell imaging has gained significant attention in the market. Growing research activities around the world have prompted this strategy to be adopted. The market has been boosted by heavy research work to develop new drugs. The demand for live-cell imaging has also been fueled by increasing incidences of cancer patients and other chronic illnesses. Government funding for the discovery of new drugs has acted as one of the market drivers. Increasing chronic diseases related to age and lifestyle also drive healthcare demand and spending. Due to urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, increasing levels of obesity, and widespread access to tobacco products, cancer, and heart diseases are becoming the main causes of death in developing markets.

“The rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which is the key driver of this market, demands higher and faster diagnostic facilities. Increasing funding is also expected to boost the market over the forecast period for the development of effective live-cell imaging techniques said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Key Players

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Carl Zeiss AG

• GE Healthcare

• Leica Microsystems

• Olympus Corporation

• Molecular Devices LCC

• Nikon Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The global demand for live-cell imaging is largely affected by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the corresponding need for quick diagnostic techniques. The availability of accurate and precise live-cell imaging techniques also helps speed up the processes of drug discovery and other biotechnology research. In the future, growth in expenditure and funding for the development of advanced cell imaging is also expected to boost the market for live-cell imaging. Collaborations between market players and research and academic institutions for the development and introduction of breakthrough products have recently gained pace. To strengthen their stronghold in the market, small players are increasingly acquired by large incumbents for the procurement of breakthrough technologies. Over the forthcoming years increasing funding for the development of efficient live-cell imaging techniques is also expected to boost the market

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Live Cell Imaging Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by product as into equipment, consumables, and software; the market is segmented by technology into time-lapse microscopy, Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), High Content Screening (HCS), and others, the market is segmented by Application into cell biology, developmental biology, stem cell & drug discovery, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Live Cell Imaging Market Segments:

By Product:

• Equipment

• Consumable

• Software

By Technology:

• Time-lapse Microscopy

• Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching

• Fluorescence resonance energy transfer

• High content screening

• Others

By Application:

• Cell Biology

• Developmental Biology

• Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

• Others

