Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size USD 8.4 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 10.3% | Fatpos Global

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market to surpass USD 8.4 bn by 2030 from USD 3.2 bn in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period, 2019-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2018 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Growing demand for zero power downtime from different industries, increasing need for flexible and reliable power systems, and demand for hyper-scale data centers, cloud use, and large colocation facilities are the key factors driving the growth of the Modular UPS industry. In order to propel the data center's uninterrupted power supply industry, the growing adoption of cloud storage services and the increasing need for uninterrupted power to ensure productive operations in banks, financial institutions, and companies are anticipated. One of the key growth drivers for this market is the growing adoption of modular data center UPS systems. The wide adoption of cloud servers, which pack more power into smaller spaces, is projected to drive the uninterrupted power supply market of the data center.

“Pressure for the modular UPS market can be induced by the trend of using smaller modular systems. The modular, uninterruptible power supply market is expected to be powered by broad adoption of cloud servers, which pack more power into smaller spaces. Manufacturers are concentrating on offering a lower overall cost of ownership of power supplies, greater performance, and investing in the production of reliable technology to meet the rising demand for cloud computing” said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market: Key Players

• ABB Ltd

• Emerson Network Power

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Schneider Electric SE

• General Electric

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• AEG Power Solutions

• Riello Elettronica Group

• Eaton Corporation

The demand for modular, uninterrupted power supplies is driven primarily by the growing number of new data centers and lower ownership costs. The modular UPS market is also powered by ease of implementation and a highly scalable model. In addition, low maintenance costs and reliable facilities often motivate the customer to use modular UPS. There is a significant step toward cloud computing that is likely to create data storage and security requirements. Such data centers often need continuous power backup and services that are rising the global demand for UPS data centers. A rise in the adoption of services such as remote access services, mobile computing, and online services through various ventures are some of the other major drivers of this global modular UPS market. Enterprises do not run business operations without a power source. In the event of a power failure or loss of the primary power source, the power supply must be guaranteed and secure. UPS guarantees stability and efficiency when primary power goes down, so that ongoing work can be saved and hardware can be covered. Although the demand for UPS systems in the IT industry is strong, microprocessors and PC-based systems that are susceptible and responsive to power disruptions have now been adopted by many industrial processes. Industrial systems may be interrupted by a few seconds of a power outage, causing significant financial losses. Most sectors have therefore begun to implement advanced UPS and modular UPS systems across industries.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Power Capacities as 10 - 100 kVA, 101 - 250 kVA, 251 and 500 kVA, the market is segmented by Organization Size into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the market is segmented by End User into T and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Segments:

By Power Capacities:

• 0 – 50 kVA

• 51 – 100 kVA

• 101 – 300 kVA

• 301 and Above kVA

By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End User:

• Data Centers

• Industrial

• Telecommunication

• Commercial

• BFSI

• Government/Infrastructure

• Other

