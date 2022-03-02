The President of THE GLOBAL UNION H.E. F. Houmard will be honored at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit

H.E. F. Houmard

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE GLOBAL UNION was founded to unite the globe's nations under its global leadership. It seeks to facilitate innovative and sustainable structures, protocols, recommendations, directives, and projects that serve humanity in all aspects covered by administrative, organizational, operational, and finance domains.

WITH ITS PERMANENT MISSION, THE GLOBAL UNION & GU-GHCF implement high-impact projects to impact the lives of states and their people all over the world.

As president of the global office of THE GLOBAL UNION & GU-GHCF & Permanent Mission, H.E. Fabrice Houmard, a committed young entrepreneur, political connections, has been involved with his business partners in various start-ups and projects and has served on multiple boards.

He positions himself geopolitically, and his travels enriched him culturally through the diverse network he established in the public and corporate sectors. This has empowered him to play a pivotal role in ensuring that his team represents a diversified cultural background which is both inspiring and a source of enrichment for the GLOBAL UNION & GU-GHCF it's Permanent Mission Boards, Parliament, Committee, Councils and the population - for you, with you, for all.

He believes that we rise by lifting others. This allows him to assess neutrally, handle national and global challenges, and develop preventive and innovative solutions for the benefit of humanity in solidarity – to protect, save, rescue, and empower lives around the globe!

The founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, Dr. Raphael Nagel, is also the Ambassador of THE GLOBAL UNION & GU-GHCF to the UAE and is also committed to reducing negative impacts on the population of the world.

Dr. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, a lobbyist, and a philanthropist. His philanthropic spirit has been dedicated and focused on the education of children and youth worldwide. While in Dubai, he has supported education by granting more than 3,000 full scholarships to young people with limited resources worldwide to have access to higher education. He believes that education is the only way for change in society and that we have to invest in it to allow every youth of this world to have this opportunity.

The Abrahamic Business Circle will confer the "𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐝" to H.E. F. Houmard at THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE Investment Summit 2022 "LET MONEY TALK" March Edition on the 29th of March at V HOTEL DUBAI, CURIO COLLECTION BY Hilton DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES.

The primary goal of the March edition is to highlight the deal flow among the members of The Abrahamic Business Circle; with investors coming from more than 56 countries, the Summit aims to connect them with the right partner to keep increasing deal flows.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate business.

Founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, the organization comprises high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate tremendous opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

