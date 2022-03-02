Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District of Columbia.

In each offense, the suspect approached the victim and demanded money while armed with a handgun. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. The offenses are listed below.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at approximately 11:44 pm, in the 1100 block of E Street, SE. CCN: 21-061-233

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately, 11:02 pm, in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, NW. CCN: 21-062-835

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 24 year-old Brennen Gilbert-Hughes Holloman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

