TRAFFIC ALERT - 2506 US RT 5 DERBY

US RT 5 IN DERBY WILL BE CLOSED IN THE VICINITY OF THE BORDER MOTEL AND BEEBE RD, DUE TO A STRUCTURE FIRE AT 2506 US RT 5 IN DERBY.

THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS ARE REQUESTED TO SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND WITH SNOW CONDITIONS TO ALSO DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111