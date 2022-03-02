Investing in our future at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

Don't miss out on the panel "Investment in Health and Children, the Future" on March 29th at The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. To ensure good health, children's and adults' daily needs for care and learning must be met, promoting health, preventing illness, exposure to risk factors, and universal access to preventive, curative, and rehabilitative services.

This coming March 29th at The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" Summit, a worldwide group of experts will gather to showcase the path to follow to guarantee access to health services to all the world's children and adults. The panel will discuss the importance of establishing or strengthening programs to deliver interventions that ensure the health and well-being of children, adolescents, and adults.

Moderated by DR.CHRISTOPHER ABRAHAM, CEO & Head Dubai Campus & Sr. VP of S.P Jain School of Global Management, the core aim of this panel is to showcase insightful projects and ideas on how to reach all children, adolescents, and adults regardless of their setting.

With DR. ROIN REKVAVA, Cardiologist/Cardiac Electrophysiologist, PROF. PAUL ROBERT VOGT, Founder & President of EurAsia Heart Foundation, ESTELLE YAMKOVAYA, Project Manager of "Medik As Co" the panel will showcase all attendees how to develop health programs that are genuinely inclusive, multidisciplinary, and multisectoral to ensure the provision of a continuum of services and, when necessary, extra support for those with additional or special needs.

The experience and background of the different panelists will guide de guests on developing practical guidance on adapting or establishing programs for a comprehensive, life-course approach to child and adolescent health and well-being. It includes the roles of the health sector and other sectors in

ensuring that children, adolescents, and adults survive and thrive.

The primary goal of the March edition is to highlight the deal flow among the members of The Abrahamic Business Circle; with investors coming from more than 56 countries, the Summit aims to connect them with the right partner to keep increasing deal flows.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate business.

Founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, the organization comprises high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate tremendous opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

Contact

The Abrahamic Business Circle

contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

