Transport and communications statistics for January 2022

MACAU, March 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 248,321 as at end-January 2022, up by 1.4% year-on-year. Light automobiles (113,580) and heavy motorcycles (106,312) grew by 1.6% and 2.9% year-on-year respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in January decreased by 2.0% year-on-year to 1,252, with that of heavy motorcycles (604) dropping by 6.9%; besides, new registration of light automobiles fell by 27.2% to 425 (electric vehicles accounted for 10.4%), whereas that of heavy automobiles (213) jumped by 719.2% attributable to an increase of 200 public buses. Number of traffic accidents in January went down by 8.3% year-on-year to 1,099, with 363 persons injured.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in January dropped by 18.5% year-on-year to 296,541 trips, of which light automobile trips (265,459) fell by 20.0%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in January increased by 12.6% year-on-year to 2,921 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (2,881 tonnes) took up 98.7% of the total.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 13.8% year-on-year to 14,364 tonnes in January; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (9,759 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (4,605 tonnes) showed respective growth of 4.7% and 39.8%.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 1,469 trips in January, an uplift of 58.8% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo expanded by 40.4% year-on-year to 4,369 tonnes in January, of which inward cargo (410 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,941 tonnes) increased by 11.3% and 44.7% respectively.

As at the end of January 2022, there were 99,232 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.7% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 18.7%  year-on-year to 1,271,931; prepaid SIM card subscribers (365,442) declined by 50.0%, whereas postpaid subscribers (906,489) rose by 8.8%. Internet subscribers grew by 6.0% year-on-year to 672,945 in January and the duration of internet usage increased by 1.3% to 140 million hours.

