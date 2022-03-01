MACAU, March 1 - The CCAC’s Branch Office in Taipa reopens today (1st March) following the completion of an interior renovation. The Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King, officiated at the reopening ceremony. The Branch Office will be re-positioned after renovation and is slated to be an integrity education base for young people and civic associations. It will also further strengthen communication with the residents in the district. It is hoped that the probity culture in the community of the islands will be strengthened.

In addition to the refurbished facilities, which include the reception desk and the complaint reception room, there is a newly added multimedia exhibition area in the Branch Office with an investigator interactive experience zone featuring a simulated statement taking room, a simulated identification parade room, evidence display, weapon display, a few AR and VR games and investigator training motion games. The CCAC hopes that special training activities as well as various interactive multimedia facilities at the Branch Office will enable participants to better understand the work of the CCAC and the probity culture, which will help further promote integrity education for all residents. Groups and schools are welcome to call 2836 3636 to make appointments for visits and seminars.

Also, starting from today (1st March), the office hours of the Branch Offices in Areia Preta and Taipa will be adjusted to the following: 09:00-13:00 and 14:30-17:45 from Mondays to Thursdays; 09:00-13:00 and 14:30-17:30 on Fridays. The addresses, phone numbers and fax numbers of the two Branch Offices remain unchanged.