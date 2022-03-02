Missouri receives $42.2 million federal grant through the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Missouri has been awarded a $42.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for broadband expansion. The funds received through the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program will be used for projects benefiting more than 13,000 households in 12 Missouri counties: Boone, Butler, Jasper, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, McDonald, Monroe, Pulaski, Shelby, St. Charles and St. Louis.

“Broadband is a critical part of our state’s infrastructure, and this unprecedented grant award from the NTIA, combined with our state planned investments of over $400 million, will be transformative in getting Missourians connected,” Governor Mike Parson said. “These funds enable our state to benefit a diverse range of industries as we continue working to invest in broadband statewide. Internet access is a necessity in a modern economy, and we’re grateful for the Department of Commerce’s assistance with this key priority.”

DED submitted its application for funding last year through the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program, which supports broadband infrastructure deployment in unserved and rural areas. A three-stage review process determined Missouri would receive $42.2 million to supplement the state’s ongoing broadband expansion efforts. Among states receiving grants, Missouri received the largest award, representing more than 15 percent of total funding available.

“This funding awarded through the NTIA’s grant program is a tremendous opportunity for broadband expansion statewide,” said Director of Broadband Development BJ Tanksley. “A quality internet connection has never been more important, whether for work, health care, or education. I look forward to seeing these funds put to work alongside other initiatives aimed at ensuring every Missourian has access to high-speed internet.”

“DED is immensely grateful for this assistance from our federal partners at the NTIA and Department of Commerce,” said Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost. “This grant award will have a significant, positive impact for Missourians in need of high-speed internet. Expanding broadband access is a key economic priority, and these funds will go a long way in supporting our mission of helping all Missourians prosper.”

Missouri’s NTIA grant award will be used in addition to significant pending investments being made through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support broadband access, adoption, and assistance statewide. For more information on the Office of Broadband Development, including the latest updates on expansion efforts and future funding opportunities, visit DED’s website.

Across all project areas, more than 13,000 households, more than 300 businesses, and over 30 community organizations are expected to receive high-speed internet access as a result of the awarded funds. For project details, including locations and award amounts, click here.

More information about the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program can be found on the BroadbandUSA website.