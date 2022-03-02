Williston/Crash Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1001204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 1, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours
STREET: Browns Trace Road
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nashville Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical/Precautionary
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 1, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours, troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Browns Trace Road in the town of Jericho. Upon troopers’ arrival, both occupants were out of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported. The operator was identified as a 16-year-old female from South Burlington. The operator advised she was traveling east bound on Browns Trace Road when she left the right side of the roadway while negotiating a turn. The vehicle then struck a tree with its front end before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest facing north bound on the edge of the roadway. The vehicle suffered major damage both to the front and rear. Bushey’s Towing was contacted and removed the vehicle from the roadway. Both occupants were transported by Richmond Rescue to UVM for precautionary reasons. This crash remains under investigation.
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111