Williston/Crash Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1001204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 1, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours

STREET: Browns Trace Road

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nashville Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical/Precautionary

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 1, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours, troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Browns Trace Road in the town of Jericho. Upon troopers’ arrival, both occupants were out of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported. The operator was identified as a 16-year-old female from South Burlington. The operator advised she was traveling east bound on Browns Trace Road when she left the right side of the roadway while negotiating a turn. The vehicle then struck a tree with its front end before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest facing north bound on the edge of the roadway. The vehicle suffered major damage both to the front and rear. Bushey’s Towing was contacted and removed the vehicle from the roadway. Both occupants were transported by Richmond Rescue to UVM for precautionary reasons. This crash remains under investigation.

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111