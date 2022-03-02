Former Knoxville Business Owner Arrested for Theft, Computer Crimes, and Tax Evasion

KNOXVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Bryan Kevin Partin, of Blue Chips Sports Pub & Grill, formerly located in Knoxville. Revenue special agents arrested Partin on Tuesday. Bond was set at $25,000.

On February 24, 2022, the Knox County Grand Jury indicted Partin on one Class A felony count of theft over $250,000, one Class A felony of computer crimes, 46 Class E felony counts of filing false sales tax returns, 46 Class E felony counts of filing false liquor-by-the-drink tax returns, and one Class E felony count of failing to file sales and liquor-by-the-drink tax returns. The indictments allege Partin underreported taxable sales and failed to remit additional sales tax and liquor-by-the-drink tax collected from customers.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Partin could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each Class E felony, and a maximum of 25 years and fined up to $50,000 for each Class A felony.

The Department of Revenue is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

