MarketBlast Partners with the National Hardware Show in Search of Cutting-Edge Products for the New HABITAT Area
Inventors with hardware and home improvement products can submit at MarketBlast.com for a chance to present to top buyers in the industry at the April show.
Discovering new products is one of the big reasons buyers attend our show, which is why we are excited to continue offering an area dedicated to product developers and inventors with great products.”MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the National Hardware Show (NHS), MarketBlast is actively searching for new products and innovation to be exhibited in the newly created HABITAT areas of the 2022 National Hardware Show taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 5-7, 2022.
HABITAT NEXT, powered by the United Inventors Association, is where top buyers come to uncover innovations by inventors that are delivering new solutions for everyday living. Product developers and inventors can showcase their products for retailers, investors, media, and influencers at Next on Stage, the content stage dedicated to the cutting-edge upstarts that keep the hardware and home improvement industry exciting.
“Discovering new products is one of the big reasons buyers attend our show, which is why we are excited to continue offering an area dedicated to product developers and inventors with great products,” said Beth Casson, Vice President of the National Hardware Show.
Those interested in exhibiting or to view the submission criteria may submit their innovations directly to the National Hardware Show team through the NHS hunt listed on the MarketBlast platform. To submit, create a free MarketBlast account, log in and search “hardware show” on the open hunts tab and submit to the National Hardware Show hunt.
About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
About United Inventors Association
The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. The UIA is the largest inventor member organization in the US, and supports nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/.
