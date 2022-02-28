Submit Release
Senate Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1451

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1451

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

229

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, YUDICHAK, FLYNN, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, GORDNER, PITTMAN AND STEFANO,

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a

study of the economic, environmental and health impacts

relating to development of the critical mineral industry in

this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Critical minerals and rare earth elements are vital

to the economy and the technological development of society; and

WHEREAS, China and other foreign entities dominate the global

market on critical minerals; and

WHEREAS, These foreign actors produce the minerals in

unregulated and unsafe manners that can lead to long-lasting

harm to the environment, and may pose a threat to national

security and the global supply chain; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has an abundance of critical

minerals from waste material from coal mining; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University has been

researching and developing cutting-edge processes to extract

critical minerals and rare earth elements from coal waste and

other material to extract these elements; therefore be it

