Senate Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1451

Senate Resolution 229
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, YUDICHAK, FLYNN, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,
MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, GORDNER, PITTMAN AND STEFANO,
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a
study of the economic, environmental and health impacts
relating to development of the critical mineral industry in
this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Critical minerals and rare earth elements are vital
to the economy and the technological development of society; and
WHEREAS, China and other foreign entities dominate the global
market on critical minerals; and
WHEREAS, These foreign actors produce the minerals in
unregulated and unsafe manners that can lead to long-lasting
harm to the environment, and may pose a threat to national
security and the global supply chain; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has an abundance of critical
minerals from waste material from coal mining; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University has been
researching and developing cutting-edge processes to extract
critical minerals and rare earth elements from coal waste and
other material to extract these elements; therefore be it
