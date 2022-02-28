Senate Bill 1102 Printer's Number 1438
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1438
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1102
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
A SUPPLEMENT
To the act of July 28, 1966 (3rd Sp.Sess., P.L.87, No.3),
entitled "An act providing for the establishment and
operation of the University of Pittsburgh as an
instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve as a State-
related university in the higher education system of the
Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing for the
composition of the board of trustees; terms of trustees, and
the power and duties of such trustees; authorizing
appropriations in amounts to be fixed annually by the General
Assembly; providing for the auditing of accounts of
expenditures from said appropriations; providing for public
support and capital improvements; authorizing the issuance of
bonds exempt from taxation within the Commonwealth; requiring
the chancellor to make an annual report of the operations of
the University of Pittsburgh," making appropriations for
carrying the same into effect; and providing for a basis for
payments of such appropriations, for a method of accounting
for the funds appropriated and for certain fiscal information
disclosure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The following sums, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, are hereby appropriated to the Trustees of the
University of Pittsburgh for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to
June 30, 2023, for the purposes and in the amounts as shown:
(1) For general support............ $151,507,000
(2) For rural education outreach... $3,346,000
