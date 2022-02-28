Senate Bill 1102 Printer's Number 1438

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1438

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1102

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

A SUPPLEMENT

To the act of July 28, 1966 (3rd Sp.Sess., P.L.87, No.3),

entitled "An act providing for the establishment and

operation of the University of Pittsburgh as an

instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve as a State-

related university in the higher education system of the

Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing for the

composition of the board of trustees; terms of trustees, and

the power and duties of such trustees; authorizing

appropriations in amounts to be fixed annually by the General

Assembly; providing for the auditing of accounts of

expenditures from said appropriations; providing for public

support and capital improvements; authorizing the issuance of

bonds exempt from taxation within the Commonwealth; requiring

the chancellor to make an annual report of the operations of

the University of Pittsburgh," making appropriations for

carrying the same into effect; and providing for a basis for

payments of such appropriations, for a method of accounting

for the funds appropriated and for certain fiscal information

disclosure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The following sums, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, are hereby appropriated to the Trustees of the

University of Pittsburgh for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to

June 30, 2023, for the purposes and in the amounts as shown:

(1) For general support............ $151,507,000

(2) For rural education outreach... $3,346,000

