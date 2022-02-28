Senate Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1439

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1439

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1103

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

A SUPPLEMENT

To the act of November 30, 1965 (P.L.843, No.355), entitled "An

act providing for the establishment and operation of Temple

University as an instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve

as a State-related university in the higher education system

of the Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing

for the composition of the board of trustees; terms of

trustees, and the power and duties of such trustees;

providing for preference to Pennsylvania residents in

tuition; providing for public support and capital

improvements; authorizing appropriations in amounts to be

fixed annually by the General Assembly; providing for the

auditing of accounts of expenditures from said

appropriations; authorizing the issuance of bonds exempt from

taxation within the Commonwealth; requiring the President to

make an annual report of the operations of Temple

University," making an appropriation for carrying the same

into effect; providing for a basis for payments of such

appropriation; and providing a method of accounting for the

funds appropriated and for certain fiscal information

disclosure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The following sum, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, is hereby appropriated to the Trustees of Temple

University for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023,

for the purposes and in the amount as shown:

For general support........... $158,206,000

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27