Senate Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1439
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1439
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1103
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
A SUPPLEMENT
To the act of November 30, 1965 (P.L.843, No.355), entitled "An
act providing for the establishment and operation of Temple
University as an instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve
as a State-related university in the higher education system
of the Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing
for the composition of the board of trustees; terms of
trustees, and the power and duties of such trustees;
providing for preference to Pennsylvania residents in
tuition; providing for public support and capital
improvements; authorizing appropriations in amounts to be
fixed annually by the General Assembly; providing for the
auditing of accounts of expenditures from said
appropriations; authorizing the issuance of bonds exempt from
taxation within the Commonwealth; requiring the President to
make an annual report of the operations of Temple
University," making an appropriation for carrying the same
into effect; providing for a basis for payments of such
appropriation; and providing a method of accounting for the
funds appropriated and for certain fiscal information
disclosure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The following sum, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, is hereby appropriated to the Trustees of Temple
University for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023,
for the purposes and in the amount as shown:
For general support........... $158,206,000
