Senate Bill 1109 Printer's Number 1445
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1445
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1109
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the
Office of Attorney General.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $6,204,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General to
provide for the operation of the office for the fiscal year July
1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or
immediately, whichever is later.
