Senate Bill 1104 Printer's Number 1440
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1440
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1104
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
A SUPPLEMENT
To the act of July 7, 1972 (P.L.743, No.176), entitled "An act
providing for the establishment and operation of Lincoln
University as an instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve
as a State-related institution in the higher education system
of the Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing
for the composition of the board of trustees; terms of
trustees, and the power and duties of such trustees;
providing for preference to Pennsylvania residents in
tuition; authorizing appropriations in amounts to be fixed
annually by the General Assembly; providing for the auditing
of accounts of expenditures from said appropriations;
providing for public support and capital improvements;
authorizing the issuance of bonds exempt from taxation within
the Commonwealth; requiring the President to make an annual
report of the operations of Lincoln University," making an
appropriation for carrying the same into effect; providing
for a basis for payments of the appropriation; providing for
a method of accounting for the funds appropriated; and
providing for certain fiscal information disclosure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $15,166,000, or as much thereof as may
be necessary, is hereby appropriated to the Trustees of Lincoln
University, Chester County, for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to
June 30, 2023, for general support.
Section 2. Payments to Lincoln University on account of the
appropriation provided in section 1 shall be made on the basis
