Senate Bill 1104 Printer's Number 1440

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1440

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1104

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

A SUPPLEMENT

To the act of July 7, 1972 (P.L.743, No.176), entitled "An act

providing for the establishment and operation of Lincoln

University as an instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve

as a State-related institution in the higher education system

of the Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing

for the composition of the board of trustees; terms of

trustees, and the power and duties of such trustees;

providing for preference to Pennsylvania residents in

tuition; authorizing appropriations in amounts to be fixed

annually by the General Assembly; providing for the auditing

of accounts of expenditures from said appropriations;

providing for public support and capital improvements;

authorizing the issuance of bonds exempt from taxation within

the Commonwealth; requiring the President to make an annual

report of the operations of Lincoln University," making an

appropriation for carrying the same into effect; providing

for a basis for payments of the appropriation; providing for

a method of accounting for the funds appropriated; and

providing for certain fiscal information disclosure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $15,166,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated to the Trustees of Lincoln

University, Chester County, for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to

June 30, 2023, for general support.

Section 2. Payments to Lincoln University on account of the

appropriation provided in section 1 shall be made on the basis

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27