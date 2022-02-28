Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1452
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1452
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1110
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Public School Employees'
Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund
to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees'
Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June
30, 2023, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining
unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $52,294,000, or as much thereof as may
be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Public School
Employees' Retirement Fund to the Public School Employees'
Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and
other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and
members of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board, for
contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper
conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for
the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and for the payment of
bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal
year ending June 30, 2022.
Section 2. The sum of $955,000, or as much thereof as may be
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20