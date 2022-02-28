Senate Bill 1111 Printer's Number 1446

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1446

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1111

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund

and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for

expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and for the

payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close

of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $33,069,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the State Employees'

Retirement Fund to the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

payment of all salaries, wages and other compensation and travel

expenses of the employees and members of the State Employees'

Retirement Board, for contractual services and other expenses

necessary for the proper conduct of the duties, functions and

activities of the board for the fiscal year beginning July 1,

2022, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid

at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Section 2. The sum of $4,398,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the SERS Defined

