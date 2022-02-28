Senate Bill 1117 Printer's Number 1453

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - from Holy Family University.

(4) From 2003 to 2004, Dr. Griswold was an entrepreneur-

in-residence at the Wharton School of the University of

Pennsylvania.

(5) In 1982, Dr. Griswold founded Griswold Special Care,

later renamed Griswold Home Care, which became the world's

oldest multinational nonmedical home care company with

hundreds of offices and more than 10,000 professional

caregivers throughout the United States, Mexico and South

Korea.

(6) Dr. Griswold also founded Pop-Ins, Home Helpers,

House Calls Unlimited, Nurses Aides of North America and

Nursing Options Worldwide.

(7) In 2013, Dr. Griswold published "Fears of the

Elderly."

(8) Dr. Griswold has been featured on the Today Show and

in Forbes Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine.

(9) Dr. Griswold has received countless awards

recognizing her tireless efforts to help those in need,

including Pennsylvania's Honor Roll of Women, Fifty Best

Women in Business, Rutgers University's Hall of Distinguished

Alumni, the Spirit of Philadelphia Award and Working Woman's

Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

(10) Dr. Griswold passed away on January 28, 2017, at 86

years of age, after a 50-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 3001 from the

intersection with Walton Road to the intersection with South

Valley Forge Road in Montgomery County is designated as the Dr.

Jean Griswold Memorial Highway.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

