Division of Marine Fisheries accepting applications for Hurricane Florence relief

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting applications for the Federally Funded Fishery Disaster Relief Program for Hurricane Florence. Financial relief is available to eligible seafood dealers and processors, ocean fishing piers, for-hire fishing operations, and bait and tackle shops affected by Hurricane Florence.

The division has mailed application packets to eligible licensed seafood dealers, ocean fishing piers, and for-hire fishing operations. Seafood processors and bait and tackle shops will not receive application packets in the mail but can access application instructions and materials by visiting division offices or via the division’s Economic Relief Programs webpages.

North Carolina has been allocated a net amount of $7,589,618 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to assist in the economic recovery of losses and damages caused by Hurricane Florence through direct payments to qualified participants.

Applicants will be required to complete the application, affidavit, NC Substitute W-9, and must provide supporting materials that document revenue loss and property damage (estimates, receipts, bank statements, reports, personal trip tickets, proof of loss documentation, etc.). Financial payouts will be based on the loss of revenue in the months of September, October, and November of 2018 relative to the previous three-year revenue average during the same time period, along with damages caused by Hurricane Florence.

Commercial fishermen and aquaculture operations were compensated by the State Funded Hurricane Florence Relief Program and are therefore not eligible to apply for this program unless they are also a member of an eligible stakeholder group.

Applications and supporting documentation must be delivered in person to the division Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City or mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Hurricane Relief Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City N.C. 28557.

Applications and all documents must be received in the Morehead City Headquarters Office or mailed and postmarked by 5 p.m. April 18, 2022. Applications and supporting documentation will not be accepted at other division offices. Applications and supporting documentation that are submitted after 5pm on April 18, 2022, will not be considered.

For questions regarding the spending plan or the program, contact NCDMF staff at Hurricanerelief@ncdenr.gov or 252-503-3091.