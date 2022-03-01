Hal Leonard Announces New Do-It-Yourself Series
New Series Is Designed Especially for Adult BeginnersMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No more excuses! It’s time for anyone--regardless of age--to pursue their musical dreams with the new Do-It-Yourself Series from Hal Leonard.
The Do-It-Yourself Series was designed to give the older beginner everything they need to start their musical journey: comprehensive lessons with video and audio backup to guarantee they will understand the concepts and popular, copyrighted songs to play while motivating them to keep improving. Dozens of song excerpts from Adele and the Beatles to Taylor Swift and ZZ Top are included in each edition.
The Do-It-Yourself books are beefier than most beginner methods that are designed for kids and their shorter attention spans. "We knew that adults can handle more in-depth concepts and lessons than children, so we designed these books to be as thorough as possible," said Jeff Schroedl, Executive Vice President of Hal Leonard. "We hired experts for each instrument who understand how adults learn so the lessons are catered to that learning style."
The series has launched with books for guitar, piano, banjo, saxophone, and music theory. Many more titles are in production and expected to be completed in 2022, including ukulele, bass guitar, harmonica, drums, flute, clarinet, trombone, violin, and more.
The instrument lesson books all include access to online video lessons from the authors to back up the printed lessons and make sure that the students are fully grasping the concepts. All the books also include online audio demos with PLAYBACK+, a multi-functional audio player from Hal Leonard that includes tools for slowing down and looping tracks so students can perfect their practicing at their own pace.
"Our hope for these books is that more people will start making music," continued Schroedl. "Our corporate vision is to enrich people’s lives by helping them to make music. This series is designed to do just that. We hope that after people finish these books, they’ll have more confidence to keep their musical journey going. Maybe they’ll sign up for private lessons, buy some more gear, and hopefully keep making music for the rest of their lives!"
Do-It-Yourself books retail for $24.99 and you can see the whole series at halleonard.com/diy.
