John Schneider Puts His ‘Southern Ways' on Display with New Album
I hope you enjoy my best music yet!”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary actor and chart-topping recording artist John Schneider has released his latest studio album, Southern Ways (Maven Entertainment) - available today wherever music is sold, or online at www.JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
Schneider debuted the lead single, “Younger Man,” on the Grand Ole Opry in February. The tender ballad, written by frequent collaborator Cody McCarver, holds special meaning for Schneider.
"My friend Johnny Cash told me that one day I would find the perfect song and the perfect person to sing it to,” says Schneider. "28 years, I found that he was right. This one is dedicated to my smile."
Fans will also be thrilled to find the song “Poker Run” on the album. The song was featured as the theme song in Schneider’s new film of the same name, which released in late November. Schneider wrote, directed and stars in the southern horsepower comedy which is available now at www.CineflixDOD.com (streaming) and www.JohnSchneiderStudios.com (DVD). Watch the official trailer: https://youtu.be/cTyl7nSjaBE
Produced by Cody McCarver, John Schneider and Alicia Allain, the album features 11 new songs recorded at Ocean Way Studios and Benchmark Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Sawyer Brown guitarist Shayne Hill mixed and engineered the album.
"It's always an honor to get to work with a legend like John Schneider,” says McCarver, who wrote on 5 songs on the album. “But more of an honor to work with my friend. Not to sound arrogant, but as a producer, writer and singer on this project, I could not be prouder with the way it turned out."
Adds Schneider, “It may sound funny but even though I’m from New York, I’ve always been a fan of all things southern. Southern music, southern cooking, southern hospitality. So I guess you could say I’ve always been about my Southern Ways! I hope you enjoy my best music yet!”
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own films, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and Poker Run (2021). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network.
Southern Ways Track Listing:
1. Working on a Building (featuring Cody McCarver)
2. Kick it Into 4 Wheel Drive
3. Poker Run
4. In the Driver's Seat
5. Whistlin' Dixie
6. Lesson in Leaving
7. Can't Hide Money
8. Southern Ways
9. Younger Man
10. Drinkin' the Kool-Aid
11. Let's Get Dirty (featuring Cody McCarver)
For more information, visit www.JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
