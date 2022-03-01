Lisa D. Foster Has It In The Bag: Entrepreneur, Environmentalist & Author Is A Green Revolutionary
New Book “BAG LADY” To Be Released May 1st, 2022
Bag Lady is a great read for someone starting a business with a purpose. The book contains interesting personal anecdotes, sound business advice and leaves readers with useful knowledge”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A true American super success story. The journey of Lisa D. Foster, AKA The Bag Lady, who took the germ of a green living idea and grew it into a national business phenomenon, is the stuff of legend. Lisa D. Foster’s story, Bag Lady, provides a blueprint for using entrepreneurship to make the world better.
— Kenneth Cole, Designer and Social Activist
A billion bags a day. That’s how many plastic bags Americans were throwing away in 2005 when Lisa D. Foster discovered reusable bags. The impacts of all those bags on our environment and our taxes kept her up at night. It was wrong. Morally wrong. She believed that if American shoppers knew what she knew, they would switch to reusable bags too. So, she did what any good English teacher would do and turned the facts into a story. Over the next 12 years, that story transformed her into the Bag Lady, an eco-entrepreneur on a mission to save the world one reusable bag at a time.
When she started, she had no idea how to build a business. As a high school English teacher, she started making cold calls on the stairs overlooking the faculty parking lot. Very quickly, she found herself building an international supply chain and managing major accounts. She had to overcome the naysayers, an insanely steep learning curve, and her own mistakes. Ultimately, by remaining true to her original purpose to reduce plastic waste, she beat the odds and created a thriving company with an environmental mission. Along the way, she inspired a majority of American shoppers to adopt reusable bags too.
BAG LADY, published by Changemaker Books is set for release beginning May 1st 2022, and is currently available for Amazon pre-order.
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn