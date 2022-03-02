Submit Release
AEGIS Advisory Partners Demystifies Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting

Financial Performance and ESG - AEGIS Advisory Partners

Exhibit 1 Financial Performance and ESG

This paper defines ESG and why it is important to organizations, how the regulatory landscape is evolving, and developments in global standards for reporting.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC (AEGIS), a strategy and management consulting firm, working in conjunction with BrightWorld ESG, an ESG strategy consulting firm, announces the release of the 1st installment of their four-part thought leadership series on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. AEGIS will explore the content, current reporting topics and measures, an ESG reporting delivery approach, and the impact and value to be realized from ESG reporting in this series.

This paper defines ESG and why it is important to organizations, how the regulatory landscape is evolving, and developments in global standards for reporting – topics that should be high on the CFO’s agenda.

Over the past several years, employees and consumers have taken a more active stance. According to a recent PwC ESG Survey, over 80% of employees surveyed are inclined to evaluate their employer, or prospective employer, on their ESG commitments. And over 75% of consumers surveyed are allocating more of their spending power to those companies committed to ESG.

Click here to access the full thought leadership paper on “Demystifying ESG”: https://aap-us.com/environmental-social-and-governance-esg-reporting/

Authors:

Greg Derderian - Managing Partner
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC
greg.derderian@aap-us.com

Don Rogers, CPA - Managing Partner
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC
don.rogers@aap-us.com

Linda C. Giuliano – Founder
BrightWorld ESG
linda@brightworldesg.com

+ +1 609-594-5618
email us here
Greg Derderian & Don Rogers
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC
AEGIS Advisory Partners Demystifies Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting

