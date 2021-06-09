AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC Announces a Strategic Alliance with Simon Unlimited, LLC
Simon shares our five core values ... and this Strategic Alliance will help AEGIS further the exceptional service and experience we deliver for our clients.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC (AEGIS), a Strategy and Management Consulting firm, announces a Strategic Alliance with Simon Unlimited, LLC to advance our goals and become the preferred trusted advisor of choice for our clients.
— Don Rogers, Managing Director of AEGIS
Simon Unlimited, LLC provides client management and business development services, working in partnership with professional services firms and clients. Simon Middleton, CEO of Simon Unlimited, LLC has 20+ years of Professional Services and Client / Business Development experience serving premier financial institutions and other Fortune 500 companies. His previous senior roles in Banking, Information Technology and small business ownership provide Simon Unlimited with a unique set of skills and an empathetic perspective in solving clients' problems.
“Simon and I have worked together for nearly two decades,” says Don Rogers, Managing Director of AEGIS, “his unique background, client service acumen and goal of doing the right thing for his clients - all the time, are a perfect match for the AEGIS brand. I speak from experience when I say Simon shares our five core values: agility, integrity, quality, trust and commitment to results and this Strategic Alliance will help AEGIS further the exceptional service and experience we deliver for our clients.”
AEGIS works with C-suite executives and large-scale program leaders on Operating Model Strategy, Finance Function Modernization, and Program Risk Control.
“AEGIS embodies large firm excellence, while delivering the undivided attention, care and individual client service necessary for transformation program success. We provide practical advice with a focus on helping companies solve complex business challenges. We emphasize what will work for a client’s particular situation. Simon’s depth and breadth of experience and his relationship management style founded in empathy for the client and bolstered by the experience of having helped clients solve challenging problems is a natural fit with the AEGIS brand. We are excited about this Strategic Alliance and look forward to a successful partnership,” says Greg Derderian, Managing Partner, AEGIS Advisory Partners.
“My long-term relationships are incredibly important to me. Simon Unlimited only represents the very best of service organizations that can be relied upon to deliver excellence and value. Also, the principals must be trustworthy, integrity focused and known to me or it’s a non-starter. AEGIS is an easy choice as I’ve known, worked with and respected Don for many years. He and Greg are the best at what they do and wonderful people too,” says Simon Middleton, CEO of Simon Unlimited, LLC.
At AEGIS, we work with our clients to identify risks and propose practical alternatives. Our focus is to get to the best answer for YOUR organization. We are an agnostic alternative to firm’s who have formed vendor alliances that could have an impact on their business recommendations. With AEGIS, our advice is truly independent of vendor conflicts.
The word “AEGIS” means doing something with the protection, backing, or support of a particular person or organization. In classical art and mythology, AEGIS was an attribute of Zeus and Athena (or their Roman counterparts Jupiter and Minerva) usually represented as a shield.
We have adapted this concept with our solutions and client service – centering on the Target Operating Model (TOM) framework as an improvement program guide.
About the AEGIS founding partners:
Gregory S. Derderian - Managing Partner
greg.derderian@aap-us.com
Greg is a recognized leader in the areas of finance, risk & compliance. He has thirty-five years of experience as both an industry practitioner, strategy, and management consultant, and thought leader. Greg has directed complex change improvement programs across multiple industry verticals through the design, construction, and deployment of the underlying processes, data, information, tools, and technology.
Donald B. Rogers, CPA - Managing Partner
don.rogers@aap-us.com
Don is recognized in the strategy and management consulting industry as an innovative thinker with broad-based expertise in executable strategy, target operating model development, finance transformation, organizational change, operations improvement, and cost optimization. Don is a seasoned business leader with over twenty-five years of experience in implementable strategy and management consulting. He has worked with upper middle market through large global organizations, across multiple industries.
