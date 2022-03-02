Applied Silver Announces the Appointment of Brigadier General Ben Robinson to Strategic Advisory Board
Noted Veteran Affairs leader partners with Company to advance veterans' healthcare with groundbreaking SilvaClean® antimicrobial technology.
Infections impact our veterans and the application of SilvaClean is an example of how we can better provide best-in-class healthcare to veterans that serve our country.”HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Silver Inc., a health technology company focused on eradicating the spread of infectious diseases through cleaner textiles, has named Brigadier General Ben Robinson, retired U.S. Air Force Veteran and former Oklahoma Secretary of Military and Veteran Affairs to its advisory board. General Robinson joins Applied Silver with the goal of providing vision and support in the Company’s strategy to partner with government healthcare centers, including VA and military hospitals, clinics, and veterans' homes interested in implementing Applied Silver’s SilvaClean® technology as a key infection control measure.
— General Ben Robinson
Recent reports from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that global infections are on the rise [1,2]. These reports recommend the inclusion of more robust and innovative infection prevention measures for patient care.
“As a former Oklahoma Secretary of Veteran Affairs, I am keenly aware of the importance of healthcare for our veterans. It is a national initiative. Infections impact our veterans and the application of SilvaClean is an example of how we can better provide best-in-class healthcare to veterans that serve our country, “said General Robinson.
Made in the USA and registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a cost-effective aid in infection control, SilvaClean imparts textiles with active germ-killing properties throughout use and while in storage. It is applied through a simple, automated process via the laundry. Textiles infused with SilvaClean’s antimicrobial silver ions actively kill harmful germs and help prevent infections.
The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System implemented SilvaClean last fall to establish a new standard of care for veterans and staff in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Muskogee. Coupled with other innovative measures, the Oklahoma VAs are leveraging impactful technologies to deliver a comprehensive infection prevention program to the veterans they serve.
“Applied Silver is committed to protecting those who protect us. General Robinson’s lifelong commitment to bettering the lives of veterans is inspiring. We are thrilled to have his extensive first-hand experience with American troops to help us establish SilvaClean broadly as a standard of care for veterans' health”, said Dr. Priya Balachandran, infectious disease expert and Chief Operating Officer from Applied Silver.
Silver has been in use since ancient times in medical applications. Silver ions in SilvaClean have broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties and are effective against Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and other gram-positive pathogens commonly impacting troops. SilvaClean has a proven track record of lowering infection rates in hospitals as well as significantly improving hygiene in the surrounding environment wherever it has been deployed. Facilities with infection control programs that include SilvaClean have reported a 43% reduction in healthcare associated infections (HAIs) within 18 months of implementation, while significantly decreasing associated costs.
Applied Silver has multiple patents supporting the uniqueness of their technology. SilvaClean is deployed in hospitals, professional sports teams, and hotels. The Company is currently readying a product for consumer use.
ABOUT APPLIED SILVER INC.
Hayward California-based Applied Silver Inc. develops commercial applications based on technologies that harness the antimicrobial power of silver ions. The Company is focused on preventing infections caused by antibiotic-resistant pathogens like MRSA and emerging pathogens like Candida auris, and providing a comprehensive solution for hygiene and infection control.
REFERENCES
