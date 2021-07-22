APPLIED SILVER AND NEW YORK RED BULLS PARTNER TO INTRODUCE SILVACLEAN TO MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Innovative antimicrobial technology provides enhanced infection prevention component to health and hygiene protocols
The health and safety of our entire club has been, and will continue to remain, a priority," said Shaun Oliver, Vice President of Operations, Red Bulls Arena”HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Silver Inc. (www.appliedsilver.com), innovators of the one-of-a-kind germ-killing SilvaClean® technology, announced today their partnership with the New York Red Bulls to enhance hygiene, health and safety protocols across Red Bull Arena and Red Bulls Training Facility.
— Shaun Oliver VP of Operations, Red Bull Arena
The New York Red Bulls will become the first Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise to incorporate this game-changing technology, joining teams from the National Football League (NFL) and National Hockey League (NHL).
SilvaClean is the only EPA registered technology that makes all laundered material actively antimicrobial by seamlessly infusing fabrics with silver ions during the final rinse cycle of the wash.
Once the laundry is treated with the proprietary silver ion technology, it actively kills harmful pathogens, mold and mildew that come in contact with the fabrics before, during and after use, protecting users from the risk of microbes, including microbes that cause infections. With the installation of the SilvaClean technology, the Red Bulls continue their commitment to a safe and clean environment for their players, staff, and fans.
"The health and safety of our entire club has been, and will continue to remain, a priority," said Shaun Oliver, Vice President of Operations, Red Bull Arena. "The SilvaClean technology is another step in achieving our goal of keeping our fans, staff and players healthy.”
SilvaClean’s smart IoT platform provides an automated, quality-controlled way to deliver the product consistently and efficaciously and comes with a 24/7 remote monitoring service. The Red Bulls equipment staff will be able to treat all player uniforms, towels and any other launderable fabrics with SilvaClean. Applied Silver engineers program the technology during the installation to deliver SilvaClean for daily laundry as well as for “on-the-road” laundry to provide lasting antimicrobial power for long road trips.
Silver is a well-known, natural antimicrobial and the SilvaClean technology is already in use in
healthcare, hospitality and in professional and collegiate sports to reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections, remove dangerous pathogens like MRSA, and eliminate stain and odor-causing bacteria. Multiple studies validate the impact of SilvaClean on pathogenic microbes on fabrics and the environment.
Product evaluations conducted in NFL teams New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers’ locker rooms over multiple seasons showed a dramatic and sustained drop in pathogenic microbes to near zero. Hospitals using the technology have seen clinically significant drops in infection rates. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the value of the technology only increased. SilvaClean users, the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks recently completed their 56-game regular season as one of few teams to not have to cancel a single game because of player infections.
“SilvaClean’s unique ability to kill dangerous pathogens, odor-causing microbes and act as a natural anti-static agent makes it an ideal technology for professional sports facilities,” said James Lake, Applied Silver’s Head of Customer Integration and Success. “Equipment managers appreciate SilvaClean’s hands-off approach, allowing them to concentrate on their teams’ focus on winning games. We are thrilled to extend its benefits to the New York Red Bulls.”
The Wilson School of Textiles at NC State found that SilvaClean treated textiles outperformed fabrics woven with antimicrobial fibers, like silver threads. Woven products are effective initially, but the efficacy drops off after extended use. SilvaClean is designed to maintain consistent efficacy, making it a long-lasting and sustainable technology.
About Applied Silver, Inc.
Hayward, California-based Applied Silver, Inc. develops commercial applications based on technologies that harness the antimicrobial power of silver ions. The Company’s mission is to create a cleaner, healthier world by harnessing the natural antimicrobial properties of silver. In particular, the Company is focused on eradicating infections, particularly those caused by antibiotic-resistant pathogens like MRSA, emerging pathogens and providing a complete, comprehensive solution for hygiene and infection control.
The Company is commercially active in healthcare, sports and hospitality, with goals of entering consumer markets in the near future.
Keyon Johnson
Applied Silver Inc
+1 925-354-8201
email us here