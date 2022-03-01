- Open House Highlights Services for the Blind and visually Impaired Thursday, March 3

SALT LAKE CITY (March. 1, 2022) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services’ Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (DSBVI) is hosting its annual open house. This year, the event will be held virtually through ZOOM on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Staff will demonstrate what they teach their students in classes including braille, career readiness, home management, fiber arts, orientation and mobility, technology and woodshop.

“In Utah, individuals who are blind or visually impaired benefit from many services that empower these Utahns to thrive,” says Steve Winn, Director of the Utah Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “Thanks to many years of advocacy efforts and laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, there are a myriad of effective and practical resources available at no cost to the blind and visually impaired.”

At the open house, participants will take a virtual tour of DSBVI, hear from guest speakers, explore helpful services such as those from the Library for the Blind and learn about managing daily life using assistive technology. This virtual event is an opportunity for Utahns to learn more about the services available through DSVBI. Learn more at jobs.utah.gov/usor/dsbvi.

Where Join via ZOOM at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/ 1602819329 When Thursday, March 3, 2022 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 9 a.m.: Opening Announcements, guest speakers, and door prizes

10 a.m.: Virtual tours, questions and answers

11 a.m.: Library for the Blind presentation and Newsline training.

Noon: Learning about small, accessible medical devices

1 p.m.: Managing daily life using assistive technology

