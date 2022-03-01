Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,439 in the last 365 days.

- Open House Highlights Services for the Blind and visually Impaired Thursday, March 3

SALT LAKE CITY (March. 1, 2022) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services’ Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (DSBVI) is hosting its annual open house. This year, the event will be held virtually through ZOOM on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Staff will demonstrate what they teach their students in classes including braille, career readiness, home management, fiber arts, orientation and mobility, technology and woodshop.

“In Utah, individuals who are blind or visually impaired benefit from many services that empower these Utahns to thrive,” says Steve Winn, Director of the Utah Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “Thanks to many years of advocacy efforts and laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, there are a myriad of effective and practical resources available at no cost to the blind and visually impaired.”

At the open house, participants will take a virtual tour of DSBVI, hear from guest speakers, explore helpful services such as those from the Library for the Blind and learn about managing daily life using assistive technology. This virtual event is an opportunity for Utahns to learn more about the services available through DSVBI. Learn more at jobs.utah.gov/usor/dsbvi.

Where

Join via ZOOM at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1602819329 

When

Thursday, March 3, 2022

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • 9 a.m.: Opening Announcements, guest speakers, and door prizes

  • 10 a.m.: Virtual tours, questions and answers

  • 11 a.m.: Library for the Blind presentation and Newsline training.

  • Noon: Learning about small, accessible medical devices

  • 1 p.m.: Managing daily life using assistive technology

###

You just read:

- Open House Highlights Services for the Blind and visually Impaired Thursday, March 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.