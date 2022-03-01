Marquis Who’s Who Recognizes Brian Maxey for Success in Authorship, Public Speaking and Entrepreneurship
Mr. Maxey has been appointed to the senior executive team of Fierro Communications Inc.
Life is the outcome of our fears and our ability or inability to overcome them.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, November 23, 2021, Brian Maxey has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
— Brian Maxey
Mr. Maxey is a coach, entrepreneur, author and public speaker who has served on the senior executive team of Fierro Communications Inc. in Las Vegas since 2019. Initially hired as a business consultant for the aforementioned organization, he was later recruited to assist in crisis management and litigation support services, a position in which he continues to make an impact. A public relations and communications firm that was established by Mark Fierro in 1995, Fierro Communications offers a wealth of expertise in crisis management, focus groups and litigation support.
As an entrepreneur, Mr. Maxey has excelled for 20 years as the owner and founder of TheCorpGuy. The Las Vegas-based business consulting firm, which was established in 2001, provides clients with management and leadership skills, various marketing strategies, operational efficiency, and other crucial business practices to assist in their success. He had transitioned into consulting and teaching after his experience as a financial planner. In this capacity, Mr. Maxey was mentored by numerous experts and utilized his expertise in corporate structure and the law to help clients save money.
Mr. Maxey has found further success through authorship and public speaking. He began his public speaking ventures in 2006, at which point he often addressed various business concepts like corporate structures and legal issues that benefit businesses. More recently, he has lectured on self-accountability, management and leadership, a few of the topics that he also discusses in his 2017 book, “Time to Grab Your Balls and Be a Man.” Mr. Maxey has six additional books planned that will cover life and business, leadership, management, marriage and parenting.
A leader in his community, Mr. Maxey has been active as a volunteer baseball and football coach for 15 seasons, including most recently, as a high school football coach for the past three years. A native of the Chicagoland area, he is a graduate of Yorkville High School and obtained an associate degree in business from Wabaunsee Community College. He also spent three years as a guest lecturer at College of Southern Nevada, as well as earned accreditation for several of his courses for continuing education credits for attorneys, loan officers and real estate agents aimed at obtaining or renewing their licenses.
