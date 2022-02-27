On 02/23/2022, Cpl. Cropper stopped Matthew Fox (18) of Windham for speeding at MM 2 on the Turnpike in Kittery. Fox was driving on a suspended license for points accumulation and was summonsed for speeding and OAS.

On 02/24/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Scott Babineau (32) of Augusta for multiple vehicle defects on I-95 in West Gardiner. Babineau was arrested on four warrants and charged with OAS, no insurance, and no inspection.

On 02/24/2022, Troop G Section One responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash northbound on I-95 in Litchfield. Brandon Currie (35) of Newport lost control of his pickup truck, crashed into the median, struck a motorhome, ejected out the back window and was deceased on scene. Troopers from Troop C and Troop D assisted.