Recognizing Endometriosis Awareness Month
Center for Endometriosis Care Again Calls for Better Education, Awareness & Support of Those with the DiseaseATLANTA, GA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While efforts aimed at increased endometriosis education, research funding, and access to care occur throughout the year, the month of March is officially designated as a time for endometriosis stakeholders including patients and their families, health organizations, businesses, and legislators to come together to raise awareness and educate the public about the disease. The Center for Endometriosis Care (CEC) is pleased to again lend its annual support to various March endeavors.
Endometriosis is a systemic, inflammatory disease affecting approximately 190 million individuals globally. Characterized at surgery by the presence of endometrium-like tissue found outside the uterus, usually with an associated inflammatory process, it is a spectrum disease with a variety of subtypes and clinical presentations. Pain, inflammation, infertility, development of endometriomas (“chocolate cysts”), fibrosis, formation of adhesions (fibrous bands of dense tissue), GI and other organ dysfunction, and much more are common with endometriosis. Often found in the pelvic cavity, the disease can also be located in distant locations like the lungs. Unfortunately, misinformation about endometriosis persists, and its far-reaching, systemic effects often go unrecognized. Delayed diagnosis and poor management are common, with many patients suffering through ineffective surgeries and inadequate medical therapies.
The CEC is a distinctive Center of Expertise with singular focus. Established over thirty years ago for the dedicated treatment of the disease, the Center unflinchingly treats endometriosis exclusively through an excisional, multidisciplinary approach. “So many patients have been given dismal prospects and limited choices. To be able to offer our patients another alternative through the meticulous and advanced excision of their disease via Laparoscopic techniques, and to see the long-lasting, successful effects, makes what we do so worthwhile,” said world-renowned endometriosis specialist and CEC Medical Director, Dr. Ken Sinervo.
The Center’s team, led by Dr. Sinervo, has provided compassionate care to thousands of patients from nearly seventy countries since it was founded by endometriosis pioneer, Dr. Robert B. Albee, Jr., in 1991. In addition, the CEC serves as one of the leading disease advocates and educators in an effort to drive changes, collaborating on many global initiatives including Nursing education and providing surgical training. Dr. Sinervo, Dr Jeff Arrington and the CEC team also serve as frequent Faculty, presenting on endometriosis year-round at various lay and professional conferences. As part of the CEC’s continuing efforts to help those who may be suffering, the Center also encourages any individual who has, or thinks they may have, endometriosis to take advantage of the Center’s free records review and phone consultation with a CEC physician.
Kate (Boyce) Donahue, BCPA, a scientist and Board-Certified professional Patient Advocate, reflected on her own journey as Awareness Month approaches. “Endometriosis is a whole-body disease that almost destroyed me,” she said. “I am grateful to the Center for helping me physically heal and get back on my feet.” As Co-Founder of the popular advocacy organization, EndoGirls Blog (@endogirlsblog), Kate encourages "all those with endometriosis to research the disease using authoritative resources and above all, to not lose hope."
Endometriosis Awareness Month is observed through March 31, 2022. Anyone seeking further information about the disease is encouraged to visit the Center’s comprehensive website at http://www.CenterForEndo.com or call toll free 866-733-5540.
