Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the $22,800,000 acquisition of Fremont Self Storage, a Grade A stabilized self-storage facility located in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. This investment will add 624 units and 42,300 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio and is the Fund’s first facility with operations based in the Greater Vancouver area.

Danny Freedman, co-owner of Make Space Inc. (the “Manager” of the Fund) and Director of Business Development for the Fund, noted, “We are incredibly excited to have acquired this high-quality property. Fremont Self Storage is the type of Grade A asset that is actively sought after in the market and it is a credit to our acquisition team that the Fund was able to acquire it.”

About Make Space Capital Partners

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments. It is progressing well with eight storage properties currently in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund brings over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, flex storage and logistics. In addition, the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist with sourcing quality, off-market acquisitions.

