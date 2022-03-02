UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit: Intel Certified Developer Kit to Upgrade Edge Performance &Accelerate Time to Market
UP! Bridge the Gap has introduced a new Intel Certified Developer Kit that is intelligently designed to maximize performance and increase processing efficiency.EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP! Bridge the Gap, a brand belonging to a leading manufacturer of AI Edge hardware solutions, AAEON, has unveiled the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit – a compact, industrial turnkey solution featuring an innovative software package to ease and simplify the development process for system integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and IoT developers.
Based on the latest Intel® Atom® x6000E series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake), the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit delivers upgraded single-thread, multi-thread, and graphical performances to accelerate computer vision and deep learning applications and enables the features of the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE).
The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is an upgraded version of the UP Squared 6000 Edge. It is only 1 centimeter taller, but it offers greater I/O connectivity, including a USB UART port for PSE debug (micro USB), an additional 40-pin GPIO, and two additional gigabit ethernet ports. It also drives the full potential of the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE), offering Out-of-Band (OOB) Management, which allows IT personnel to remotely manage manufacturing assets even when the operating system is unresponsive, or the device is powered off.
Built for automation, robotics, and industrial applications, the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit boasts industrial features such as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), and in-band ECC. It can also be expanded to meet design requirements with multiple M.2 sockets for AI modules, NVMe storage, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 5/6 modules.
The key feature of the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit though is the pre-installed software package that is designed to speed up the time to market. The software package features the Intel Edge Insights for Vision, which includes Ubuntu desktop LTS, Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, Intel® Media SDK, and Intel® Distribution for Python. It allows developers to create, test, deploy, and maintain computer vision and deep learning solutions at the edge. It is simple to get started on development quickly with reference implementation, tutorials, and samples that are provided with this software package.
The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is the latest innovation in the expanding line-up of Intel Certified Developer Kits from UP Bridge the Gap. The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is now available for pre-order and will be shipping in April 2022.
More Intel Certified Developer Kits from UP Bridge the Gap:
• UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit
• UP Xtreme Edge Compute Enabling Kit
For more information:
https://www.up-board.org
https://www.up-shop.com
https://www.forum.up-community.org
[Media Kit Download]
https://up-board.org/UP-Squared-6000-Edge-Computing-Kit_Media_Kit.zip
Taylor Randolph
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
+31 499 745 200
email us here