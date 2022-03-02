UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit: Intel Certified Developer Kit to Upgrade Edge Performance &Accelerate Time to Market

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit - Intel Certified Developer Kits

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit - Intel Certified Developer Kits

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit in a box

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit in a box

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit-back view

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit-back view

UP! Bridge the Gap has introduced a new Intel Certified Developer Kit that is intelligently designed to maximize performance and increase processing efficiency.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP! Bridge the Gap, a brand belonging to a leading manufacturer of AI Edge hardware solutions, AAEON, has unveiled the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit – a compact, industrial turnkey solution featuring an innovative software package to ease and simplify the development process for system integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and IoT developers.

Based on the latest Intel® Atom® x6000E series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake), the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit delivers upgraded single-thread, multi-thread, and graphical performances to accelerate computer vision and deep learning applications and enables the features of the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE).

The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is an upgraded version of the UP Squared 6000 Edge. It is only 1 centimeter taller, but it offers greater I/O connectivity, including a USB UART port for PSE debug (micro USB), an additional 40-pin GPIO, and two additional gigabit ethernet ports. It also drives the full potential of the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE), offering Out-of-Band (OOB) Management, which allows IT personnel to remotely manage manufacturing assets even when the operating system is unresponsive, or the device is powered off.

Built for automation, robotics, and industrial applications, the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit boasts industrial features such as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), and in-band ECC. It can also be expanded to meet design requirements with multiple M.2 sockets for AI modules, NVMe storage, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 5/6 modules.

The key feature of the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit though is the pre-installed software package that is designed to speed up the time to market. The software package features the Intel Edge Insights for Vision, which includes Ubuntu desktop LTS, Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, Intel® Media SDK, and Intel® Distribution for Python. It allows developers to create, test, deploy, and maintain computer vision and deep learning solutions at the edge. It is simple to get started on development quickly with reference implementation, tutorials, and samples that are provided with this software package.

The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is the latest innovation in the expanding line-up of Intel Certified Developer Kits from UP Bridge the Gap. The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is now available for pre-order and will be shipping in April 2022.

More Intel Certified Developer Kits from UP Bridge the Gap:
• UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit
• UP Xtreme Edge Compute Enabling Kit

For more information:
https://www.up-board.org
https://www.up-shop.com
https://www.forum.up-community.org

[Media Kit Download]
https://up-board.org/UP-Squared-6000-Edge-Computing-Kit_Media_Kit.zip

Taylor Randolph
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
+31 499 745 200
email us here

You just read:

UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit: Intel Certified Developer Kit to Upgrade Edge Performance &Accelerate Time to Market

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Taylor Randolph
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
+31 499 745 200
Company/Organization
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
Ekkersrijt 4090
Son en Breugel, 5692DA
Netherlands
+31 499 745 200
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms today. Committed to innovative engineering, AAEON produces integrated Industry 4.0 solutions, cutting-edge AI hardware, and IoT solution platforms that seamlessly consolidate virtual and physical networks. We also develop hardware and intelligent automated services for premier OEM/ODMs and system integrators worldwide. Our reliable, high-quality computing platforms include industrial motherboards and systems, industrial displays, rugged tablets, PC/104, PICMG and COM modules, embedded SBCs, embedded controllers, network appliances and related accessories. AAEON also offers customized end-to-end services from initial product conceptualization and product development through to volume manufacturing and after-sales service programs, and we are committed to the continuous advancement of the industry’s management and development processes. With its constant pursuit of innovation and excellence, AAEON became a member of the ASUS group in 2011, enabling the company to further strengthen its leadership, access advanced technology from ASUS, and leverage resources from within the group. AAEON is poised to offer more diversified embedded products and solutions at higher quality standards to meet world-class design and manufacturing demands in the years to come. AAEON is an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance.

https://www.aaeon.com/en/

More From This Author
UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit: Intel Certified Developer Kit to Upgrade Edge Performance &Accelerate Time to Market
AAEON Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Enable Next-Gen AI Applications at the Edge
Introducing the All-New UP Squared 6000, a Powerful AI-Ready Platform Based on Latest Intel® Technology
View All Stories From This Author