James Avery Craftsman Purchases 41,200 SF Industrial Building
EINPresswire.com/ -- James Avery Craftsman, Inc. has purchased a former military helicopter engine repair and testing facility in Corpus Christi, Texas. The 41,200 SF building located at 401 Junior Beck Dr will be converted to a state of the art jewelry manufacturing facility. The Seller, KALZ LLP, was represented by Chandler Moreau, a sales associate of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. James Avery plans to start its first phase of manufacturing as early as June 2022. The company will bring economic life to the community, adding 200 + new jobs to the market.
James Avery is a multi-channel retailer with over 100 stores in four states. Their jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com and more than 200 Dillard’s locations as well as airport stores in Austin and Houston and at the AAFES locations in Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Chandler Moreau
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 3612654184
chandler@craveyrealestate.com
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Company Video