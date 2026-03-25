Cravey Real Estate Facilitates Off-Market Sale of Corpus Crossing Marketplace at Premier Retail Intersection

5625 S. Padre Island Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful off-market sale of Corpus Crossing Marketplace, a 55,632 square foot retail center located at 5625 South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas. The transaction closed in January 2026. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate represented the seller, NNN REIT, LP. The buyer, PDC 14 CCM, LLC, was represented by Travis Waltmon of 950 Maverick Partners, doing business as Palo Duro Commercial Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.Situated on approximately 4.81 acres at the southeast corner of South Staples Street and South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Crossing Marketplace occupies one of the most prominent retail intersections in Corpus Christi. With traffic counts of approximately 121,000 vehicles per day on South Padre Island Drive just west of the Staples Street exit, this highly traveled intersection is considered the city’s “main and main” retail corridor. The four corners of this intersection include the Spec’s and Starbucks development, Moore Plaza Power Center, La Palmera Mall and its surrounding shops, forming the strongest and most vibrant retail node in the Coastal Bend.Originally constructed in 1967, the center has long been a staple of the Southside retail corridor. The sale included the long-term lease of Spec’s Family Partners, LTD, whose original lease dates back to July 2009, underscoring the stability and durability of tenancy at the property.“Off-market transactions at this intersection are exceptionally rare,” said Lynann Pinkham. “This corner represents the epicenter of retail activity in Corpus Christi. When assets become available here, they draw interest from experienced investors who understand the long-term strength of the trade area. The combination of traffic counts, national co-tenancy and established consumer patterns makes this one of the most resilient retail locations in the region.”Corpus Crossing Marketplace is directly adjacent to Chuck E. Cheese and benefits from immediate proximity to Starbucks at the same intersection. The surrounding retail environment includes HEB Grocery, Target, Marshall’s, Mattress Firm, Cost Cutters, Jamba Juice, Five Guys Burgers, Freebirds World Burrito and numerous other national and regional retailers, creating a dense concentration of shopping and dining destinations.The center currently offers significant leasing opportunities. The former JOANN Fabric and Craft Store space, totaling 26,700 square feet, is available for lease following JOANN Inc.’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January 2025. During the 2025 Halloween season, Spirit Halloween (Valleyboo, LLC) operated under a temporary lease in the space, which is now vacant and ready for a new long-term tenant. Additionally, a 4,085 square foot suite in white box condition, formerly occupied by FX Game Change, is available.Pinkham continues to represent the new ownership as leasing agent for the available spaces.“The vacancy presents a compelling opportunity,” Pinkham added. “Large-format space at this intersection is extremely limited. With the strength of surrounding anchors, established traffic patterns and continued population growth on the Southside, we anticipate strong interest from national and regional retailers seeking premier visibility and access.”For leasing inquiries or additional information regarding Corpus Crossing Marketplace, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

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