Cravey Real Estate's Lynann Pinkham Named 2026 Lease of the Year CoStar Impact Award Winner

2026 CoStar Impact Award Winner: Lynann Pinkham

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Olive Garden ground lease at South Coast Plaza was named the 2026 Lease of the Year CoStar Impact Award winner in the Corpus Christi market. Winners—chosen for their growth, diversification and ability to overcome unique challenges in their markets—were selected from a panel of more than 600 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.The award-winning ground lease represents a transformative redevelopment at South Coast Plaza, where a former Johnny Carino’s restaurant site is being redeveloped into a new approximately 7,825 square foot Olive Garden restaurant at 1625 S. Padre Island Drive. Brokered on behalf of the landlord by Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. , the transaction repositioned a legacy restaurant property through a long-term lease with one of the nation’s most recognized full-service dining brands.The project required demolition of the former structure and includes development of Olive Garden’s newest restaurant prototype, featuring modernized building systems, enhanced kitchen infrastructure and dedicated pickup and to-go parking designed to support evolving consumer demand. The transaction also involved landlord participation in construction costs and extensive coordination related to site planning, utility upgrades and redevelopment logistics.Beyond the property itself, the lease has served as a catalyst for broader revitalization at South Coast Plaza and along the South Padre Island Drive retail corridor. Olive Garden’s commitment signals continued confidence in the Corpus Christi market, while the project has contributed to increased leasing momentum, strengthened long-term occupancy and reinforced the shopping center’s position as a key retail destination in the region.“This transaction represents much more than a lease — it reflects the power of strategic redevelopment and the continued strength of the Corpus Christi retail market,” said Lynann Pinkham, Broker Associate at Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. “Olive Garden’s decision to expand at South Coast Plaza is a strong vote of confidence in this corridor, and we are honored this project has been recognized for its impact. We believe this redevelopment will create lasting value for the property, the surrounding trade area and the broader community.”The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2025 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 129 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The awards honored over 300 winners for their CRE transactions across five categories: Lease of the Year, Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year.“Now in its fifth year, the CoStar Impact Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize the real estate projects fundamentally transforming the industry landscape,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Our diverse panel of judges worked diligently to identify the most impactful commercial real estate projects across a range of categories that are shaping the future of the industry and the communities in which they serve. It’s an honor to recognize the companies and projects propelling the real estate sector forward.”To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the full list of winners, visit www.CoStarImpactAwards.com/ About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.About CoStar GroupCoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attract over 100 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

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