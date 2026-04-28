Cravey Real Estate Services Announces Sale of Industrial Property at 3930 Bratton Road in Corpus Christi

3930 Bratton

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of a 13,104 square foot industrial property located at 3930 Bratton Road in Corpus Christi, Texas. The property was sold by the Herbert R. Fondren Estate to Victory Investment Portfolio, LLC, with Matthew Cravey representing the seller. Buyer representation was provided by Core Coastal Realty.Situated on 0.61 acres in the South Side industrial submarket, the property includes approximately 1,000 square feet of office space and 12,104 square feet of shop space, with Light Industrial (IL) zoning supporting a broad range of industrial uses including light manufacturing, warehousing, wholesale distribution and fabrication. Formerly occupied by Thurman-Fondren Glass Company, the property has long been associated with one of Corpus Christi’s established family-owned industrial businesses.Originally founded in 1962 by Herbert Fondren and Randy Thurman, Thurman-Fondren Glass became a well-known name in the Coastal Bend, serving both residential and commercial markets for decades. The sale marks the transition of a legacy owner-user industrial property into new ownership, positioning the asset for its next chapter while reflecting continued demand for functional industrial space in Corpus Christi.The property attracted interest due to its infill location, flexible industrial improvements, recently replaced roof and connectivity to major transportation corridors and surrounding commercial amenities. In a market where smaller industrial assets remain limited and owner-user opportunities are increasingly competitive, the transaction reflects continued investor and occupier interest in well-located industrial product.“This transaction represents the sale of a functional, well-located industrial asset with strong underlying fundamentals in one of Corpus Christi’s most active submarkets,” said Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. “Demand continues to be driven by users and investors seeking versatile industrial properties with existing improvements, zoning flexibility and access to major corridors.”Cravey added that the transaction also reflects broader strength in the local industrial market.“We continue to see sustained interest in smaller to mid-sized industrial assets, particularly those that can serve owner-users, contractors, service companies or redevelopment-oriented buyers,” Cravey said. “This sale is another example of the depth of demand for quality industrial product in Corpus Christi and the continued confidence buyers have in the market.”The acquisition adds to the industrial investment activity occurring across the Coastal Bend, where demand for functional industrial space has remained resilient amid limited supply and continued business expansion. With its long operating history, flexible improvements and strategic South Side location, 3930 Bratton Road represented a distinctive opportunity in the market.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

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