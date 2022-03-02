Robert Noone Legal Services - Adoptions upgrades team to better serve West Virginia children and families
Scott Briscoe, veteran children’s advocate seen here with Bob Noone, Founder of Robert Noone Legal Services - Adoptions
Veteran children’s advocate Scott Briscoe signs on to join Noone’s “mission to serve one family at a time”
Bob has offered me my dream job. I am eager to share his passion and learn from the gold standard of West Virginia adoption lawyers. He sets the bar high, and I am excited to jump on board”LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Noone Legal Services, a leading WV firm that concentrates solely on adoptions and a leading provider of legal services for adoptive parents is proud to welcome attorney Scott Briscoe to the firm, effective March 1st, 2022.
Noone is a very familiar face in adoption law circles in West Virginia, having completed hundreds of successful adoptions across most of the Mountain State’s 55 counties. The firm has concentrated solely on adoptions and related legal services for the past decade, and that longtime concentration has resulted in Robert Noone Adoptions often being called on not only by prospective parents but also judges and children’s advocates for legal advice to help navigate the complex adoption and abuse/neglect system while always keeping the child’s best interest at heart.
In 2021 alone, with the assistance of his superstar paralegal of 20 years Gayle Lansden, Noone completed over 250+ adoptions in West Virginia, helping unite scores of children with loving ‘forever families', most of whom come from a cycle of systemic abuse, neglect, and harm often caused by drug-addicted absentee birth parents.
Noone’s legal service for adoptions is most often provided at no charge to the adoptive parents, thanks to his successful prior work as a workers compensation attorney and the availability of federal funding that assists with most of the attorney fees for foster parents.
To keep up with the onslaught of children in need, the resourceful Noone often completed adoptions via video conference during the pandemic when in-person courtroom appearances were not permitted. In order to make it to courthouses from Morgantown to Williamson, Parkersburg to Princeton, and all points in between (many times with several hearings scheduled on the same day), Noone would often employ drivers to get him around the state so that he could do paperwork on the road, and meet with families in neighborhood restaurants that had Wi-Fi services in many small towns around the state. On some days, it is a 50-year-old single-engine Cessna airplane that Noone personally pilots to meet clients.
“I think I’ve met with clients in every Tudor’s Biscuit World and McDonald’s in West Virginia,” says Noone, who clearly loves his ability to help children and often posts smiling family photos and videos alongside grinning judges and court bailiffs on his social media profile.
Noone says that the need for competent experienced adoption legal representation remains so great, and the pace of doing that many adoptions properly and helping that many families who deserve the proper time and attention to their case was physically not sustainable, especially as most courthouses return to in-person hearings. He began searching for top-notch, expert help that could provide the same level of heart and compassion, combined with exemplary legal skill. Noone says he has been fortunate to find it in Scott Briscoe, a longtime friend with extensive experience working with foster families and as a highly regarded guardian ad litem, regularly appointed by circuit court judges to represent abused children.
Noone commented “If you ask 100 lawyers if they can do an adoption, I bet 98 of them will say, “Yeah, that’s easy.” The truth is that we find mistakes in about 6 out of every 10 packets of adoption paperwork, ranging from the wrong baby daddy on the birth certificate to mothers who gave the DHHR the wrong legal name for their child, to court orders that fail to properly terminate parental rights. Scott has a wealth of knowledge of the abuse and neglect system honed over decades and knows how to pick apart pleadings to insure an adoption where the parents don’t look over their shoulder after the judge enters the final order. I have long appreciated his dedication and compassion for kids.” And obviously, two years ago, the Public Defender Services of WV also took note of Briscoe’s work as a guardian ad litem when he received the award for Public Defender of the Year.
Briscoe, who like Noone is a proud graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law, is excited to hit the country roads of the Mountain State and learn even more from Noone, who he says is “like the Yoda of adoption law. I’m always amazed when even the judges ask him for advice.” “Bob has offered me my dream job, the jackpot of dream jobs, and I’m eager to share his passion and learn from the gold standard of West Virginia adoption lawyers. He sets the bar high, and I couldn’t be more excited to jump on board,” says Briscoe.
Briscoe is well known nationally for his hugely popular “Free Legal Tips” Facebook page, which has landed him in the pages of Reader’s Digest and on several national media outlets. His “101 Free Legal Tips” book will be released later this year at the American Library Association Conference in Washington, DC by publisher Headline Books. Briscoe will also be making frequent appearances on Noone’s popular “Stump The Chump” weekly online broadcast, which answers viewers’ live questions about the many ins and out’s of the adoption process and the foster care system.
Both Robert Noone and Scott Briscoe can be reached at (304) 784-8818.
About Adoption Attorney Bob Noone:
Attorney Robert Noone has represented abused children and adopting parents from "day one" in a legal career that began over 38 years ago. He formed Robert Noone Legal Services in 1989 in Logan, WV, and the firm’s total sole focus for the past decade has been assisting abused and neglected children, parents seeking to adopt, and juvenile delinquents.
Bob volunteers with youth care and foster agencies and is founding and past chair of the Logan-Mingo Child Advocacy Centers. He helped create Logan Health Right to provide free health care to the area's uninsured. Bob’s concentration in juvenile law resulted in the WV Supreme Court of Appeals first placing him on the Juvenile Justice Committee (1992) and later on the Court Improvement Project which has sought to improve the delivery of services to abused and neglected children in the court system. Two of his many recent awards are the Ruth Bailey Adoption Advocacy Award, given to him by the WV Children's Home Society at their Annual Meeting in November 2021, the West Virginia Executive/WVU College of Law “Lawyers and Leaders” award in 2020. Bob considers himself the luckiest man alive to be married to Beth M. Hughes, nationally recognized children’s play therapist. They are the proud grandparents of Wylie and Jasper and Bob is the doggie daddy of play therapy pup “Big Love.”
About Adoption Attorney Scott Briscoe
Scott Briscoe is a lifelong resident of Boone County, WV except for when he was burning couches on High Street during his college days as a proud West Virginia Mountaineer.
After graduating from law school, Scott returned home to southern West Virginia where he simultaneously owned and operated the local Dairy Queen ice cream shop and practiced law for over two decades as a public defender in his hometown of Danville, West Virginia. Among his many notable clients were several members of the “Wild, Wonderful Whites of West Virginia” made popular in the Johnny Knoxville documentary of the same name. He also taught criminology, criminal procedure, and business law at Southern West Virginia Community College for a few years, after law school.
Scott is the author of “101 Free Legal Tips” (Headline Books), based on his widely popular social media posts about the many actual bizarre things he witnessed while in the courtroom that were so amazing, most people thought that he made them up. Sadly, he didn’t, so that garnered Scott a worldwide following including coverage in Reader’s Digest, BoredPanda.com, and as a guest on a slew of pithy podcasts. The other sites, he went viral on include The Huffington Post, The UK Daily Mail, and Star Trek celebrity George Takei’s website.
Scott is regarded throughout the legal community for his affinity for helping kids in trouble as their court-appointed ‘guardian ad-litem’. He’s been known to visit them in children’s centers and juvenile facilities at all hours, often bearing gifts he purchased himself on his public defender’s salary. His work as a public defender and guardian ad litem have been featured on the NBC Nightly News and the Washington Post. He achieved his lifetime goal of concentrating solely on practicing adoption law to help unite children with their forever families when Scott joined the team at Robert Noone Adoptions in Spring 2022.
