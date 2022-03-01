Australian Inspired New York City Based Wattle Café Launches New E-Commerce Site Featuring top Selling Bliss Bites
I have always believed that mother nature has gotten so many things right and by using simple, natural ingredients at Wattle Cafe, we have showcased the yumminess of our healthy snacks.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian-inspired wellness health brand known for creating food with whole ingredients, Wattle Cafe, has finally taken its most popular healthy snacks and made these available on a new e-commerce platform, enabling Wattle Cafe to share the value of its nurturing food with a broader audience of health-conscious people throughout the US.
— Ana Ivkosic, Founder and CEO, Wattle Cafe
All the snacks offered are made from simple whole ingredients. The Wattle Cafe ethos and mission continue to nurture through food as we realize wellness was never a fad and has become a way of life.
As a brand inspired by its Australian roots, we pride ourselves in creating food that nourishes the body. We understand how integral food is and how important eating well is. However, that does not mean it should be boring, so we have created some extraordinary snack flavors that are healthy but are also tasty! We are not just a cafe; we also offer a selection of our delectable products available for purchase online. One of our most popular is our Bliss Bites, which is add why it so popular ex. Ingredients, flavor, price, etc.
“I have always believed that mother nature has gotten so many things right and healthy food is just another example. By using simple, natural ingredients at Wattle Cafe, we have showcased the yumminess of our healthy snacks and converted even our most staunch critic into proving that healthy food can also taste yummy. With this latest expansion, we are excited for Wattle Cafe to make a bigger impact in the world by sharing our healthy food options with a bigger audience.”- Ana Ivkosic, Founder and CEO, Wattle Cafe
About Wattle Cafe
Founded by Australian Ana Ivkosic, a former International banker turned health coach, the mission at Wattle is to make simple wholesome food inspired by Australian roots, that is accessible to the community. Cafe locations: 9 Rector St, New York, 519 3rd Ave, New York, and 351 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City. Some of Wattle's favorite snack items can also be purchased online at https://www.wattlecafe.com. Wattle Cafe is a woman-owned migrant lead business local business that began in NYC in 2017.
