The Panama Clinic achieves Temos Accreditation
First hospital in Panama to satisfy Temos’ ISQua-EEA accredited programsBERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces that The Panama Clinic, Panama City, Panama, is the first Temos client in that country to successfully complete the process for its ISQua-EEA accredited “Quality in Patient Care” and “Excellence in Medical Tourism” programs.
According to the hospital’s Quality Team, “Our experience with the accreditation process with TEMOS has been extraordinary. All the standards are focused on improving overall quality and patient safety. TEMOS’ team of assessors has extensive international experience in health care services and hospital evaluation processes. Undoubtedly, after this process we, as a health care provider, are more focused on improving the quality that we provide to our patients.”
The Panama Clinic is a state-of-the-art hospital that opened its doors in 2020. As a brand-new hospital built from the ground up, it chose to work with Temos to use its comprehensive standards to guide the development and improvement of its systems and processes to offer the highest quality to all patients. It opened its doors, endured a pandemic, and achieved accreditation in two short years – an outstanding accomplishment for the entire team.
Temos’ CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, commends the hard work done by The Panama Clinic, stating, “We are delighted to welcome The Panama Clinic to the Temos family as the first of what we hope will be many clients in Panama. The team worked diligently to incorporate our ISQua-EEA accredited standards to improve clinical outcomes, deliver a superior patient experience, and achieve better business metrics. We look forward to working with them on their next milestones as healthcare leaders in Panama and beyond its borders”.
The Panama Clinic adds its new accreditations to its existing “COVID-19 Safe: Certificate of Compliance”. In addition, the hospital will also be deemed a “Preferred Provider” as part of Temos’ exclusive agreement with The Diplomatic Council reflecting the trust and confidence that it has in the quality of services offered by Temos’ accredited hospitals and clinics.
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care/urgent care centers, dental services, cosmetic surgery clinics, IVF and reproductive health clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics and hospitals, and community pharmacies. As an industry thought leader, Temos offers ISQua-EEA accredited programs designed by experts for the specific services delivered and the patients served. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
The US, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean are served by the Temos USA Regional Office, Elizabeth Ziemba, Regional Director. Contact Ms. Ziemba at +1 857 366 1315 or e.ziemba@temos-worldwide.com.
