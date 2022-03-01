Shop LC Invites Attendees to Learn About the Journey of Women Jewelry Designers on International Women’s Day
Home shopping channel hosts virtual event to celebrate the power of women in business
Providing a platform for female business owner to tell their story is an important part to building a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse culture.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is hosting the Virtual Visit with Shop LC Brand Designers. Featured speakers include Gaia Perez of Giuseppe Perez, and Marianna Jacobs of Sajen Silver.
“We want to spotlight our women owned brands” explains Amit Agarwal, Shop LC President. “Providing a platform for female business owner to tell their story is an important part to building a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse culture."
In recognition of International Women’s Day, this event celebrates the power of women in business. Speakers will discuss their journey, paths, and inspirations in a fun and casual virtual environment.
The event occurs on March 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. CST with Gaia Perez of Giuseppe Perez and at
4 p.m. CST with Marianna Jacobs of Sajen Silver on Facebook Live.
The Shop LC workforce is comprised of 61% women, and women hold 43% of senior leadership positions.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
