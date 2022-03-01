Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,781 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH Explains Two-Fold Pothole Strategy

Patching before the plants open is done for the purpose of protecting drivers and preventing damage to vehicles; these patches use cold mix asphalt and serve an important purpose for the public but do not last as long.  Once asphalt plants open, hot asphalt is available for a longer lasting fix.  WVDOH uses a five step process of milling out the pothole (square), brushing loose dirt out of the hole, applying a tacking material to help the asphalt bond, filling the hole with asphalt, rolling the asphalt to compact it and sealing the joints.  

Asphalt plants typically open in late March or early April, but this year early opening of a plant in St. Albans means WVDOH is kicking off pothole milling and filling season at the beginning of March. Counties within an hours radius of the early-to-open plant are already seeing milled and filled pothole repairs; with long term pothole milling and filling taking place in Kanawha, Boone, Mason and Putnam counties as of the end of February and beginning of March. 

As additional plants open around the state in the coming weeks, hot patch repairs will begin in those areas.  In the meantime, crews throughout all 55 counties continue to cold patch potholes for the sake of protecting drivers and their vehicles until the plants open.  

“This time of year, potholes can form seemingly overnight,” Pack said. “The men and women who maintain our roadways risk their lives every day, surrounded by traffic, to provide the safest roadway they possibly can."

Potholes serve as a source of frustration for all drivers -- including the men and women of the WVDOH.  Last year's strategy was to build consistency into the process statewide, applying best practices for patches that last.  This year's strategy builds on that, to squeeze efficiency into every part of the process --- from an early start where possible to having WVDOH trucks lined up at each asphalt plant as it opens.  

 

You just read:

WVDOH Explains Two-Fold Pothole Strategy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.