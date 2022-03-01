Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,775 in the last 365 days.

Legislation to Protect Contractors Takes Effect Today

CANADA, March 1 - Released on March 1, 2022

Today, The Builders' Lien (Prompt Payment) Amendment Act, 2019 comes into force. 

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to see changes to the Act take effect today," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "The prompt payment of contractors and subcontractors, combined with an effective dispute resolution process, is imperative to ensure construction projects across the province progress without delays."

This new legislation will establish reasonable payment timelines for construction projects and introduce a dispute resolution process as an alternative to court. These measures will better protect and define the rights and obligations of owners, developers, contractors and subcontractors. 

The new provisions only apply to new contracts entered into after March 1, 2022, and do not apply to existing contracts. The payment timelines will mandate that owners and developers provide payment within 28 days of receiving a proper invoice for construction services. Contractors will have seven days to provide payment to subcontractors after receiving a payment from the owner or developer.

The new dispute resolution process will be overseen by the Saskatchewan Construction Dispute Resolution Office (SCDRO), a not-for-profit corporation designated by the Minister to act as the official adjudication authority.  The SCDRO will work with the ADR Institute of Saskatchewan Inc. to provide trained, independent adjudicators to resolve disputes.

Other Canadian jurisdictions, such as Ontario, Nova Scotia and Alberta, recently saw similar amendments introduced.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting Justice and Attorney General Regina Phone: 306-787-8621 Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Legislation to Protect Contractors Takes Effect Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.