The Elevations RTC Program Helps Students Succeed
SYRACUSE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevations RTC is a residential treatment program located outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Its focus is on providing a therapeutic setting for struggling teens as they strive to rediscover the person they are.
Students move into campus at Elevations RTC, receiving therapeutic care along with a fully accredited education. Everything around this residential treatment center is focused on fostering student success.
Elevations RTC recently implemented new tweaks to their programs to encourage student success. Small, subtle changes with the overall therapeutic approach make a difference between students and meeting their goals.
Solution variety is a significant focus of the program. Currently, the different therapeutic intervention techniques used by Elevations RTC all have the opportunity to make a difference. Each can make an immediate impact when presented the right way.
Dialectical Behavior Therapy
With DBT, the goal is helping a child find a language that works for them to put out any internal conflict. DBT will help develop the necessary skills to handle failure, shame, depression, anger, and more.
The 12 Step Model
The 12 Step Model focuses on internalizing values and understanding just how actions make an impact beyond the present time. How a child sees themselves in a particular moment is one thing, but understanding that actions can have long-lasting repercussions makes a difference.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Using cognitive behavioral therapy works at Elevations RTC because it empowers children when handling life's issues. Whenever a teen has negative beliefs or feelings, they tend to hold them against themselves or whoever they think caused the issues. The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy approach works to create a better meaning.
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing
Handling a traumatic memory can be a daunting task for any adolescent. With EMDR, the therapeutic approach helps find a resolution and make positive associations.
Additional Benefits to Elevations RTC
Beyond the therapeutic approaches of Elevations RTC, some other subtle differences make the residential treatment center stand out from the competition. Most notably is the decision to go with an all-gender-inclusive community—normalizing relationships allowing all students to improve around all genders in a controlled environment.
The real world is all-gender-inclusive, so a treatment center can help ease the transition when having a similar setup. If a residential treatment center is limited to keeping genders separated, there is still a learning curve when returning home.
Elevations RTC put their focus on 24/7 support for all therapeutic needs. There are also specialty groups to tailor the experience for students who might not feel comfortable in a traditional setting.
The Elevations RTC Difference
Every residential treatment center is graded based on its results. With years of graduates back in their home environments and succeeding, the Elevations approach with the therapy and overall community makes sense.
No program succeeds by offering only one or two solutions for every student. Once a student is enrolled, the individual care helps them get the best opportunity to see rapid improvement.
For more information on all Elevations RTC, visit their website here.
Robert Kinley
Robert Kinley
