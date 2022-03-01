More about GBI and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspects

Wilkes County, GA (March 1, 2022) – The GBI and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Washington last week. Cory C. Danner III, 18, and Joshua E. Walton, 23, both of Washington, are wanted for Aggravated Assault and other charges relating to a shooting incident at the Citgo convenience store on February 22, 2022.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at approximately 8:50 PM, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Citgo convenience store at 117 E. Robert Toombs Avenue in Washington. Once deputies arrived, they found Michael Wilkinson, 41, of Washington, had been struck by shattered glass during the shooting incident causing minor injuries. Wilkinson refused medical treatment.

At approximately 9:30 PM, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance with the investigation. Preliminary information revealed that three men entered the Citgo and began arguing. Wilkinson was a patron inside the store but was not involved in the argument. Two of the individuals, identified as Corey C. Danner III and Joshua E. Walton, exited the store and began shooting at each other in the parking lot. Danner and Walton left the scene after the shooting. The third man involved in the argument was not charged.

Further investigation revealed that Wilkinson and the store’s clerk, Ashley Moore, attempted to conceal evidence related to the shooting incident. Wilkinson and Moore, 30, of Washington, were each charged with one count of felony Tampering with Evidence and were taken to the Wilkes County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.