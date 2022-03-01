Prival Bank selects Validata for AI-powered Temenos testing in the cloud
Validata Group has been selected by Prival Bank to deliver intelligent test automation to support its Temenos upgrade testing project.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prival bank is headquartered in Panama dedicated to offer Private and Investment Banking services in Panama and Central America. Being one of the leading banks in the country, Prival is always looking for innovative ways to deliver the best personalized banking services to every client and assist them in achieving their financial goals.
The bank deployed Temenos Transact on Microsoft Azure Cloud and became the first regulated Wealth client in the cloud. Prival is in the process of upgrading to Temenos R20, hence were looking for a testing partner with extensive knowledge and domain expertise in the Temenos market to secure the successful delivery of the project.
The selection process included an extensive proof of concept exercise, where Validata showcased its technologies and successfully met the success criteria and requirements set by the bank.
Prival Bank will be using Validata’s Sense.ai platform, a unified platform powered by AI, iRPA, deep analytics and model-based test automation, designed to deliver greater agility and improved time-to-value. It sets a new benchmark for testing user experience and digital change, eliminating data bottlenecks through synthetic test data generation, and delivering self- learning test automation. It identifies the optimum testing paths and user journeys, and recommends the ‘next best action’. The tests are self-healing and automatically adapt to any changes in the Temenos system.
Validata Sense.ai integrates in the CI/CD pipeline and is uniquely positioned to de-risk and accelerate application delivery with the DevTestOps environments in the cloud, allowing to run automated regression tests for every new build continuously.
Gianfranco Mazzeo, COO at Prival Bank said, “During the selection process, we looked for a test automation solution that would increase the quality of the testing process, and a partner that would have the expertise to offer long-term support. It didn’t take us long to realise that Validata offered the ideal combination of Temenos domain knowledge, experience, and best-of-breed technology.”
“We are excited to partner with Prival bank and assist them to modernize their core banking operations. Our AI-powered technology is trusted by leading banks globally, as they can accelerate their Temenos upgrades, patches and implementation projects with confidence, transforming testing from a time-consuming bottleneck to an enabler for innovation.” added Vaios Vaitsis, CEO at Validata Group.
