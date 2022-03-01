Dan Robinson joins Canadian-Based Kimoby as Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships - North America
New role to focus on NA expansion of connected vehicle operations as Kimoby continues growth trajectory
— Dan Robinson, Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships - North America
Kimoby, a leading North American cloud-based Business Instant Messaging solution (Biz IM) that streamlines internal business operations and provides innovative customer service solutions, today announced Dan Robinson as Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships - North America. Robinson, an automotive industry expert, will oversee connected vehicle operations to help Kimoby unlock the next growth stage in the automotive industry’s fastest-growing sector.
Kimoby recently acquired ACE Marktplace, an end-to-end connected vehicle platform and suite of telematics solutions for automotive dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. Dan will transition from Managing Director at ACE Marktplace to the new role at Kimoby and report to Kimoby co-founder Alex Wojcik.
In his new position, Robinson will oversee connected vehicle operations to drive growth for Kimoby, building on the company’s current leadership in the business instant messaging solutions space where Kimoby already serves more than two thousand Canadian auto dealerships. Robinson has worked in automotive dealerships and at trade shows since the age of ten and is well respected for his vision and leadership within the industry, excelling in automotive sales, management, and operations at several leading Canadian dealer groups.
Robinson is passionate about improving the connected customer experience and strengthening an automaker’s core vehicle sales and services business.
“I am excited and invigorated to be starting in this new role at such a critical time of growth and innovation at Kimoby,” said Robinson. “Our aligned vision, talented team and innovative solutions give us the competitive edge we need in the marketplace today. Our exceptional offering will help us unlock revenues for retailers by elevating the levels of consumer retention and vehicle ownership experience, bringing us closer to our vision of smarter, safer and more convenient connected services in the North American automotive sector.”
Prior to his role at ACE Marktplace, Robinson was the Founder and Managing Director of MobileRevu Inc, and Founder and CEO of Vadanaa Media Inc. He has founded and successfully exited several automotive tech companies that delivered world-class automotive online presence, reputation management, social media and traditional marketing solutions to automotive customers in seven countries, including Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.
“Dan’s addition to the team opens an exciting new chapter for Kimoby,” says Alex Wojcik, Co-Founder of Kimoby. “Dan brings profound automotive expertise and relationships to the company. His breadth of experience, as well as his previous leadership at ACE Marktplace, will be vital as Kimoby integrates the acquisition, and bring us closer to our goal of transforming personal mobility through advanced SaaS technologies.”
Kimoby’s recent acquisition of ACE Marktplace is making a more connected automotive customer experience a reality. With this latest acquisition, Kimoby is differentiating itself by being the only SaaS company offering dealerships, dealer groups, and OEM’s a complete, unified and integrated platform to manage all of their internal and external communication and mobility solution to strengthen their services business.
Meet the Kimoby Leadership Team at the NADA Conference in Las Vegas
Kimoby’s team will be at the NADA (National Auto Dealer Association) conference at the Las Vegas convention center (March 10-13). See Dan Robinson, Alex Wojcik, and other Kimoby team members at booth 4205W next to Hunter Engineering. Visitors could win a free three-month trial for Kimoby services in addition to other exciting surprises.
About Kimoby
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests.
It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Businesses save time and money by streamlining their processes and spending less time on the phone. Kimoby gives staff the tools they need to answer customers quicker and provide exceptional, instant, and personalized service that people have come to expect today. www.kimoby.com
About ACE Marktplace
ACE Marktplace is a white-label, end-to-end connected vehicle platform that helps OEMs, dealers, and dealer groups grow their revenue and business by offering on-demand services through one branded solution. Their suite of cloud-based solutions makes it easy to recover costs, track inventory, and elevate the customer experience in time for the recovery era.
