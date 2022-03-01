Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Names New President
Tricia Breeger has been named president of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., effective April 1, 2022.
From her past responsibilities in MEPPI, Tricia has gained a deep understanding of our customers and our operations, here and in Japan. We look forward to a new era of success under her leadership.”WARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., (MEPPI) today announced Tricia Breeger as its new president, effective April 1, 2022. Brian Heery, the current President and Chief Executive Officer, will remain the CEO and will also become the Chairman of the Board for the organization.
As President, Breeger will be responsible for leading the company’s operating groups and the company’s shared-services departments. She will position the organization to continuously create high value for its North American customers through solutions, products, and services with the historical quality of the Mitsubishi Electric brand.
“Tricia is a long-time MEPPI manager who has excelled at leading successful businesses throughout her career. She brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role and a sincere commitment to better serve the needs of our customers,” said Brian Heery. “From her past responsibilities in MEPPI, Tricia has gained a deep understanding of our customers and our operations, here and in Japan. We look forward to a new era of success under her leadership.”
Breeger joined the company in 2000. During her over 20-year career at MEPPI, she became a leader in the electric power industry by serving as the General Manager of the company’s Electrical Distribution Division. In 2018, she was promoted to General Manager of the Uninterruptible Power Supplies Division where she oversaw the day-to-day operations and expanded the division’s market share in the critical power industry. In 2020, she was promoted to Vice-President, participating in the company’s long-term strategic planning with a focus on expanding technology-driven solutions.
About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.
Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation serving the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation, and large visual display markets. MEPPI products include gas circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, power transformers, gas-insulated substations, FACTS, high voltage DC systems, battery energy storage systems, electric generators, nuclear power plant control systems, uninterruptible power supplies, rail transportation equipment, rail signaling systems, and high-definition LED displays. Information on MEPPI’s complete line of products and services can be found at www.MEPPI.com.
